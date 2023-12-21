https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/most-us-voters-oppose-military-aid-to-israel-disapprove-of-biden-foreign-policy---poll-1115731280.html
Most US Voters Oppose Military Aid to Israel, Disapprove of Biden Foreign Policy - Poll
Most voters in the United States oppose sending more military aid to Israel for use in its conflict in the Gaza Strip and disapprove of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy overall, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed.
Forty-six percent (46%) of voters oppose further US military aid to Israel and 45% support it, a report on the poll said. The figure represents a decline from majority support for military aid to Israel in November, the report said. Opinions differ by partisan affiliation and age; nearly two-thirds of Republican voters, 65%, support military aid to Israel, while 58% of Democratic voters oppose it, the report said. A majority of voters ages 50 and older support sending more military aid to Israel whereas a majority of voters 18-49 oppose further assistance, the report said. Most US voters also disapprove of the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict in Ukraine, with 48% disapproving and 45% approving, the report said. A majority of voters, 59%, disapprove of Biden’s handling of foreign policy overall, the report added. The poll surveyed 1,647 self-identified registered voters in the United States from December 14-18. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.4 percentage points.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Most voters in the United States oppose sending more military aid to Israel for use in its conflict in the Gaza Strip and disapprove of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy overall, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed.
Forty-six percent (46%) of voters oppose further US military aid to Israel
and 45% support it, a report on the poll said.
The figure represents a decline from majority support for military aid to Israel in November, the report said.
Opinions differ by partisan affiliation and age; nearly two-thirds of Republican voters, 65%, support military aid to Israel, while 58% of Democratic voters oppose it, the report said.
A majority of voters ages 50 and older support sending more military aid to Israel whereas a majority of voters 18-49 oppose further assistance, the report said.
Most US voters also disapprove of the Biden
administration’s handling of the conflict in Ukraine
, with 48% disapproving and 45% approving, the report said.
A majority of voters, 59%, disapprove of Biden’s handling of foreign policy overall, the report added.
The poll surveyed 1,647 self-identified registered voters in the United States from December 14-18. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.4 percentage points.