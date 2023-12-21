https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/palestinian-groups-say-will-not-negotiate-hostages-release-until-complete-ceasefire-1115724386.html
Palestinian Groups Say Will Not Negotiate Hostages' Release Until Complete Ceasefire
Palestinian groups will not negotiate the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip until there is a complete ceasefire in the enclave, according to a joint statement released by the groups on Thursday.
Palestinian Groups Say Will Not Negotiate Hostages' Release Until Complete Ceasefire
11:50 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 21.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestinian groups will not negotiate the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip until there is a complete ceasefire in the enclave, according to a joint statement released by the groups on Thursday.
"Palestinian groups: There is a Palestinian decision at the national level that there will be no talk of hostages and no exchange deals until the aggression ceases completely," the statement published on Telegram read.
Earlier in the day, media reported that Hamas rejected information
that the movement was in talks with Israel on a new deal on hostages held in the enclave.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza
and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar-mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.