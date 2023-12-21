Israel Ready for 2-Week Truce in Exchange for Release of Dozens of Hostages - Reports

International
Israel is ready for a two-week truce in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages, but the parties are still far from reaching a deal, the Makan 33 broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.
According to the Israeli Arabic-language broadcaster Makan 33, Israel has signaled their readiness for a new two-week ceasefire. However, the sides have not yet managed to draft a potential deal for the armistice. Hamas, in turn, has rejected Israel's offer for a new swap deal that includes the release of Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder, the broadcaster added.At the same time, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that Hamas is rejecting any ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip that will last less than two weeks.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
10:19 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 21.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel is ready for a two-week truce in exchange for the release of dozens of hostages, but the parties are still far from reaching a deal, the Makan 33 broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.
According to the Israeli Arabic-language broadcaster Makan 33, Israel has signaled their readiness for a new two-week ceasefire. However, the sides have not yet managed to draft a potential deal for the armistice.
Hamas, in turn, has rejected Israel's offer for a new swap deal that includes the release of Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder, the broadcaster added.
At the same time, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that Hamas is rejecting any ceasefire with Israel in the Gaza Strip that will last less than two weeks.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
