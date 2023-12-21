International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/south-korean-defense-research-center-rocked-by-powerful-blast-1-employee-killed---reports-1115729975.html
South Korean Defense Research Center Rocked by Powerful Blast, 1 Employee Killed - Reports
South Korean Defense Research Center Rocked by Powerful Blast, 1 Employee Killed - Reports
A powerful explosion occurred in South Korea's Agency for Defense Development (ADD) located in the city of Daejeon, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
2023-12-21T15:25+0000
2023-12-21T15:29+0000
south korea
koreas
yonhap
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115730117_0:124:3199:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_c479afd7bbe6de198b21010ccee996fe.jpg
The incident occurred at around 12:54 p.m. (03:54 GMT) in an ADD laboratory building. The explosion, whose cause is still unknown, killed one employee aged over 60. ADD was cited as saying that the deceased had been a contract researcher who was rehired after retirement, Yonhap reported. Police were cited as saying that the explosion, which destroyed half of the laboratory building, could occur during ammunition-related experiments. Local authorities are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the incident. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol offered his condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the deceased and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/what-kinds-of-weapons-does-south-korea-produce-and-export-1113695688.html
south korea
koreas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115730117_235:0:2966:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05a057b3cceea4f25b1f81e792cca085.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
blast in south korea, explosion in south korea
blast in south korea, explosion in south korea

South Korean Defense Research Center Rocked by Powerful Blast, 1 Employee Killed - Reports

15:25 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 21.12.2023)
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manFire, ambulance and police vehicles are seen in front of a park in Seoul, South Korea
Fire, ambulance and police vehicles are seen in front of a park in Seoul, South Korea - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2023
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful explosion occurred in South Korea's Agency for Defense Development (ADD) located in the city of Daejeon, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 12:54 p.m. (03:54 GMT) in an ADD laboratory building. The explosion, whose cause is still unknown, killed one employee aged over 60. ADD was cited as saying that the deceased had been a contract researcher who was rehired after retirement, Yonhap reported.
Police were cited as saying that the explosion, which destroyed half of the laboratory building, could occur during ammunition-related experiments.
Local authorities are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Military vehicles move during a military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Soth Korea's armed forces, the biggest Armed Forces Day ceremony in a decade, in Seoul, South Korea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
Military
What Kinds of Weapons Does South Korea Produce and Export?
26 September, 17:51 GMT
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol offered his condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the deceased and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала