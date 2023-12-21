https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/south-korean-defense-research-center-rocked-by-powerful-blast-1-employee-killed---reports-1115729975.html
A powerful explosion occurred in South Korea's Agency for Defense Development (ADD) located in the city of Daejeon, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 12:54 p.m. (03:54 GMT) in an ADD laboratory building. The explosion, whose cause is still unknown, killed one employee aged over 60. ADD was cited as saying that the deceased had been a contract researcher who was rehired after retirement, Yonhap reported. Police were cited as saying that the explosion, which destroyed half of the laboratory building, could occur during ammunition-related experiments. Local authorities are reportedly investigating the circumstances of the incident. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol offered his condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the deceased and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.
