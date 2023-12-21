https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/us-allies-renew-talks-to-seize-300bln-in-frozen-russian-assets-to-fund-ukraine---reports-1115733784.html
US, Allies Renew Talks to Seize $300Bln in Frozen Russian Assets to Fund Ukraine - Reports
The United States and its European allies have renewed discussions to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing US and European officials.
The report cited officials as saying that talks between US and European finance ministers, central bankers, diplomats and lawyers have intensified on this issue in recent weeks. Topics discussed by the parties have included possible limitations on how Russian funds might be spent, such as whether they can only be used to fund Ukraine's economy or if they can also be used to fund Ukraine's military. The United States wants Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan to develop a strategy to seize these funds by February 24, the report added. US funding for Ukraine is set to run out by December 30 after Congress failed to authorize new funds before going into recess until January. US senators and the White House are currently negotiating President Joe Biden's $106 billion supplemental request for more than $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel and other initiatives. Republicans want any supplemental legislation to include stronger border security measures.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its European allies have renewed discussions to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help fund Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing US and European officials.
The report cited officials as saying that talks between US and European finance ministers, central bankers, diplomats and lawyers have intensified on this issue
in recent weeks.
Topics discussed by the parties have included possible limitations on how Russian funds
might be spent, such as whether they can only be used to fund Ukraine's economy or if they can also be used to fund Ukraine's military.
The United States wants
Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan to develop a strategy to seize these funds by February 24, the report added.
US funding for Ukraine is set to run out by December 30 after Congress failed to authorize new funds before going into recess until January. US senators and the White House are currently negotiating President Joe Biden's $106 billion supplemental request for more than $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as funds for Israel and other initiatives. Republicans want any supplemental legislation to include stronger border security measures.