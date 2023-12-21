https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/us-special-counsel-smith-urges-supreme-court-to-quickly-decide-on-trump-immunity-1115731893.html
US Special Counsel Smith Urges Supreme Court to Quickly Decide on Trump Immunity
US Special Counsel Smith Urges Supreme Court to Quickly Decide on Trump Immunity
Special Counsel Jack Smith in a new court filing on Thursday reiterated his call on the US Supreme Court to immediately decide whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in the 2020 election interference case.
2023-12-21T17:32+0000
2023-12-21T17:32+0000
2023-12-21T17:52+0000
americas
donald trump
jack smith
virginia court
supreme court
us supreme court
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115731673_0:87:3096:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_3199d19079e1c2a9249637cd7ae17409.jpg
"The public interest in a prompt resolution of this case favors an immediate, definitive decision by this Court. The charges here are of the utmost gravity,” Smith said in the filing. Smith has argued that it is of imperative public importance that Trump's claims of immunity be resolved by the Supreme Court so that his trial can proceed as quickly as possible. On Wednesday, Trump's legal team urged the Supreme Court to reject Smith's request, saying the special counsel was not acting in the "public interest" but rather out of "partisan interest." Meanwhile, two Republican members of the US House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Special Counsel Jack Smith, requesting information on his investigation into former US President Donald Trump.The panel is concerned about Smith’s commitment to evenhanded justice due to his record of attempting to criminalize political discourse, the letter said. Accordingly, the panel is conducting oversight to determine potential legislative reforms regarding politically motivated prosecutions.The letter asks Smith to provide documents and communications related to his investigation into Trump, as well as information on personnel participating in the probe. The lawmakers request that Smith provide the materials by January 4, after which point they may resort to compulsory process, the letter said.The letter was signed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Congressman Andy Biggs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/trump-calls-on-us-supreme-court-to-not-fast-track-election-immunity-case--1115711557.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/gaetz-urges-congress-to-demand-interview-with-special-counsel-after-trumps-third-indictment-1112360729.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115731673_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4b7952b571433ba8659cc5559d103c4e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
special counsel jack smith, us supreme court, donald trump, 45 potus, 2020 election interference, 2020 us presidential election
special counsel jack smith, us supreme court, donald trump, 45 potus, 2020 election interference, 2020 us presidential election
US Special Counsel Smith Urges Supreme Court to Quickly Decide on Trump Immunity
17:32 GMT 21.12.2023 (Updated: 17:52 GMT 21.12.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Special Counsel Jack Smith in a new court filing on Thursday reiterated his call on the US Supreme Court to immediately decide whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in the 2020 election interference case.
"The public interest in a prompt resolution of this case favors an immediate, definitive decision by this Court. The charges here are of the utmost gravity,” Smith said in the filing.
Smith has argued that it is of imperative public importance that Trump's claims of immunity
be resolved by the Supreme Court so that his trial can proceed as quickly as possible.
On Wednesday, Trump's legal team urged the Supreme Court to reject Smith's request, saying the special counsel was not acting in the "public interest" but rather out of "partisan interest."
Trump's trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024, but legal appeals are threatening to delay the proceedings. Trump's lawyers have been seeking to postpone his trial until after the 2024 election.
Meanwhile, two Republican members of the US House Judiciary Committee sent a letter
to Special Counsel Jack Smith, requesting information on his investigation into former US President Donald Trump.
“The Committee on the Judiciary is continuing its oversight of the Biden Justice Department’s commitment to impartial justice and its handling of an unprecedented investigation and prosecution of President Biden’s chief opponent in the upcoming presidential election,” the letter said. “To date, both you and the Department have failed to respond sufficiently to the Committee’s requests.”
The panel is concerned about Smith’s commitment to evenhanded justice due to his record of attempting to criminalize political discourse, the letter said. Accordingly, the panel is conducting oversight to determine potential legislative reforms regarding politically motivated prosecutions.
The letter asks Smith to provide documents and communications related to his investigation into Trump, as well as information on personnel participating in the probe. The lawmakers request that Smith provide the materials by January 4, after which point they may resort to compulsory process, the letter said.
The letter was signed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Congressman Andy Biggs.