West Trying to 'Sink' Topic of Creating Palestinian State - Lavrov

Western states have shown no willingness to make efforts to create a Palestinian state, trying to “sink” the issue in questionable initiatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Russia and Arab states are under the impression that Western countries are not particularly willing to make efforts in the interests of creating a Palestinian state, the minister said, noting that it is necessary to resolve the issue of creating one once and for all. The top Russian diplomat refers to UN Resolution 181 as the grounds for establishing a separate Palestinian state. In 1947, the UN General Assembly voted 33-13 to divide the then UK-governed Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem placed under a special international regime. The partitioning was planned to take place in May 1948 when the British mandate was due to end, but only the state of Israel was established.Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their sovereignty in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel. The Israeli government continuously refuses to do so, and actively undermines the effort by building settlements in the occupied areas despite objections voiced by the UN.

