https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/external-forces-seeking-wider-war-in-middle-east---lavrov-1115704408.html

‘External Forces’ Seeking Wider War in Middle East - Lavrov

‘External Forces’ Seeking Wider War in Middle East - Lavrov

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused unspecified "external forces" of trying to exploit the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza to trigger a wider war

2023-12-20T13:58+0000

2023-12-20T13:58+0000

2023-12-20T13:58+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

sergey lavrov

israel

russia

gaza strip

hamas

league of arab states

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113613908_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_e1523454a8e7e0829d452deee1e4055c.jpg

"It has become obvious that some external forces are seeking to exploit this new flare-up in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to further their interests and ignite a regional war," he told a plenary session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Morocco. A wider conflict will continue the trend set by the United States and its allies, Lavrov added. He accused the West of being behind two decades of instability in the Middle East, which saw governments being toppled, hundreds of thousands being killed and others fleeing abroad.The minister also added that Russia is continuing its efforts to ensure the long-term stabilization of Palestine-Israel relations, based on an internationally recognized legal framework. Lavrov added that Russia’s position on the matter coincides with that of the Arab countries, which "reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the crisis on the basis of a universally recognized international legal framework" at the summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on November 11, 2023, in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.The Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum was established in 2009 between Russia and the LAS. According to a memorandum signed in Cairo, the main goals of the forum are to continue efforts to establish and consolidate international peace and security, as well as to contribute to the development of economic, trade and financial cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 19,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/russias-top-diplomat-lavrov-west-not-eager-to-establish-palestinian-state-1115552477.html

israel

russia

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and the middle east, relations between russia and middle eastern countries, why does russia support the middle east, why is russia in favor of the middle east, russia and iran, why is russia close to the middle east, russia's stance on israel and palestine, russia's role in the isarel-palestine conflict