US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he signed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law, authorizing national defense spending and policies.
Biden Officially Signs 2024 US Defense Authorization Bill
WASHINGTON, December 23 (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he signed the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law, authorizing national defense spending and policies.
“The Act provides the critical authorities we need to build the military required to deter future conflicts, while supporting service members and their spouses and families who carry out that mission every day,” Biden said in the statement.
Earlier this month, the US Congress passed the annual legislation, which supports more than $880 billion in national defense funding for 2024.
Lawmakers passed the legislation despite concerns about an extension of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 authorities, which Biden thanked the Congress for including in his statement.