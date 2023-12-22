https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/houthi-red-sea-blockade-could-starve-western-war-machine-of-oil-1115751663.html

Houthi Red Sea Blockade Could 'Starve' Western War Machine of Oil

Houthi Red Sea Blockade Could 'Starve' Western War Machine of Oil

US oil stockpiles are at their 40-year lows and the Houthi Red Sea blockage can make matters much worse for Washington, Maram Susli, better known as blogger Syrian Girl, told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

2023-12-22T16:33+0000

2023-12-22T16:33+0000

2023-12-22T16:33+0000

middle east

joe biden

saudi arabia

israel

red sea

houthis

red sea crisis

world

opinion

houthi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080727133_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_497e3ea2a5a66009296b219483e67916.jpg

Yemen's armed forces stepped up attacks on trade vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea in a bid to force Tel Aviv into halting its ground operation in the Gaza Strip.In response, the US brought together a 10-nation coalition against the government in Sana'a led by the Ansarallah movement — dubbed the Houthis by the West. However, the coalition includes only one Arab state, Bahrain, while Yemen's other neighbors have so far hesitated to join the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian. Could they jump on Washington's bandwagon anytime soon?Observers say the US may resort to attacking Yemen launch sites, as they did previously in 2016. So far the Biden administration has been reluctant to take direct military action against the Houthis, who its claims are backed by Iran. The Yemeni movement issued a stark warning to the US-led naval task force on December 20."America's announcement of the establishment of the Coalition of Shame will not prevent us from continuing our military operations… This is a moral and humanitarian position that we will not abandon, no matter the sacrifices it costs us," Ansarallah spokesman Mohammed al-Bukhaiti tweeted on December 19.The US is already overstretched by its proxy war in Ukraine, unprecedented military deployment in the Middle East and the Biden administration's push to arm the island of Taiwan in defiance of Beijing's warnings. The Yemeni blockade of the Red Sea as well as a potential threat of the Middle Eastern conflict spiraling out of control may result in a new oil crisis to which the US is not ready, Susli said.The SPR currently holds around 352 million barrels, less than half of 2010 highs. While the Biden administration is scrambling to refill it as fast as possible, it faces limits on how much crude can be funneled into the reserve pf three million barrels per month, according to some estimates.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/houthis-cargo-ship-attacks-help-make-settler-occupation-of-palestine-ungovernable-1115729851.html

saudi arabia

israel

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

yemen, houthi militants, red sea blockade, red sea crisis, operation prosperity guardian in the red sea, israel-hamas war, palestinian-israel conflict, palestinian civilian casualties, potential oil crisis, us strategic petroleum reserve, energy crisis