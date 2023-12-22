https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/israel-proposes-1-week-truce-to-hamas-for-return-of-35-hostages---reports-1115743117.html

Israel Proposes 1-Week Truce to Hamas for Return of 35 Hostages - Reports

Israel Proposes 1-Week Truce to Hamas for Return of 35 Hostages - Reports

Israel has proposed a one-week humanitarian pause to Hamas in exchange for the return of 35 hostages held by the Palestinian movement, including the wounded, women and the elderly, media reported on Friday, citing a senior US official.

2023-12-22T09:25+0000

2023-12-22T09:25+0000

2023-12-22T09:25+0000

world

gaza strip

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

hamas

israel defense forces (idf)

truce

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/19/1115198721_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0fb361a60ef47d0c86e11162737683cd.jpg

The official declined to comment on whether the Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, had responded to Israel's latest proposal on the release of hostages, the report said. The group of 35 hostages would possibly include the three elderly men abducted from Nir Oz kibbutz in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip's border, who have recently appeared in a video released by the Hamas' military wing, the report also said. Meanwhile, US officials continue to believe that there is a possibility to secure the release of more hostages despite Hamas' statement on Thursday that it would not agree to any talks on a prisoner exchange until after Israel ends its military operation in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/israeli-military-death-toll-since-start-of-ground-offensive-in-gaza-rises-to-137---reports-1115719715.html

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

truce to hamas, humanitarian pause, hostages held by the palestinian movement