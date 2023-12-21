https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/israeli-military-death-toll-since-start-of-ground-offensive-in-gaza-rises-to-137---reports-1115719715.html

Israeli Military Death Toll Since Start of Ground Offensive in Gaza Rises to 137 - Reports

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip has risen to 137, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

The IDF announced that three more soldiers were killed in the ongoing battles with Hamas in Gaza's north, which brings the total number of the Israeli soldiers killed in the ground operation to 137, the newspaper wrote. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

