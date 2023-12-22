https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/netanyahu-promoting-idea-of-indefinite-israeli-occupation-of-gaza-strip---reports-1115749976.html

Netanyahu Promoting Idea of Indefinite Israeli Occupation of Gaza Strip - Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is advocating for the idea of an indefinite occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing sources in the White House.

Not only is such scenario rejected by many Israelis, it is also disappointing to US President Joe Biden, the newspaper wrote. The Biden administration would prefer the Gaza Strip be passed under the control of the Palestinian Authority once hostilities end, and is now trying to convince Netanyahu, a senior White House official was cited as saying. The Israeli leader is reportedly strongly opposed to this scenario. Yet, White House officials believe they will eventually succeed in convincing Netanyahu to accept the Palestinian Authority's governance of the Gaza Strip, another US official was cited as saying. The official pointed to Israel's change of mind from initially rejecting any possibility of a ceasefire and humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip and then eventually agreeing to both. In November, Netanyahu said that he would oppose the transfer of the Gaza Strip to the administrative control of the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmoud Abbas, who has still not condemned the actions of Hamas. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

