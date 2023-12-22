https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/russian-forces-intercept-us-made-ukrainian-atacms-missile-3-jdam-guided-bombs-in-week-mod-confirms-1115748092.html

Russian Forces Intercept US-Made Ukrainian ATACMS Missile, 3 JDAM Guided Bombs in Week, MoD Confirms

Russian air defense systems shot down four aircraft, an ATACMS missile, and 259 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) over the... 22.12.2023

“The air defense systems over the week shot down four enemy aircraft: one Su-27, two MiG-29s, and one Su-25, as well as three helicopters: two Mi-24s and one Mi-8 of the Ukrainian Air Force. In addition, intercepted were: one ATACMS operational-tactical missile, 30 HIMARS, Uragan, and Olkha multiple launch rocket system rockets, three JDAM guided aerial bombs, as well as 259 unmanned aerial vehicles,” the statement said.The ministry noted that since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 554 air planes, 261 helicopters, 9,955 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 anti-aircraft missile systems, 14,251 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,189 rocket artillery system combat vehicles, 7,447 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,572 units of special military automotive equipment have been destroyed.Furthermore, Ukraine has lost more than 1,610 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past week.Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 53 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, 43 attacks in the Donetsk direction, 13 attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, nine attacks in the South Donetsk direction, and six attacks in the Zaporozhye direction.Kiev has also lost up to 1,155 soldiers in the Krasny Lyman direction, over 670 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, up to 510 soldiers in the Kherson direction, up to 390 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction, and over 355 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry added.

