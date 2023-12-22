https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/stenin-international-press-photo-contest-opens-for-entries-1115742918.html

Stenin International Press Photo Contest Opens for Entries

Stenin International Press Photo Contest Opens for Entries

The 10th annual Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest opened for entries on Friday to coincide with the birthday of Rossiya Segodnya photojournalist Andrei Stenin, who was killed on duty in Donbas in 2014.

The contest is an annual competition organized by Rossiya Segodnya media group to discover young talent among photojournalists aged 18 to 33. Sputnik news agency and radio is its international media partner. The contest’s anniversary edition comes with updates. A new category, "View From Above," has been added to the existing four — "Top News," "Sports," "My Planet," and "Portrait. A Hero of Our Time." It will encourage contestants to explore a new visual perspective with a focus on unconventional subjects and settings. The top prize is 700,000 rubles ($7,588). The first, second and third places in the contest will fetch 125,000 rubles, 100,000 rubles and 75,000 rubles, respectively. The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest was organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO. It aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers — talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new — to highlight people and events near us.

