The Central African Republic is ready to discuss diamond mining with Russia at the level of relevant ministries, CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon told Sputnik.
"Any country that is willing to help us give price to our resources to benefit from it, develop our country and take advantage, improve the welfare levels of CAR population – we are open to them. If Russia intends to strengthen its economic cooperation through resource extraction, let them come to CAR. We have a mining code, a certain number of procedures that must be observed. Let them hold talks with relevant ministries," the minister said, when asked whether Bangui plans to hold talks with Russian companies on diamond mining in the African country. Baipo-Temon also told Sputnik that the country needs the experience of Russian investors, and called on Russia to participate in the development of construction, mining, and education, as well as new technologies. In October 2022, CAR's National Assembly President Simplice Sarandji told Sputnik that Moscow and Bangui need to improve their economic partnership, as the republic needs investment in the real economy and is ready to cooperate with Russia in the export of resources, agriculture and trade.The Central African Republic is in talks with Russia on supplies of Russia's oil products to the African nation, Sylvie Baipo-Temon told Sputnik."There are discussions ongoing with Russia. I cannot go into details ... I have not close followed the issue, but I know, that all sectors concerned have reached out to a certain number of partners to meet CAR's needs," the minister said, when asked whether Russia and CAR had reached agreement on supplies of Russia's oil products to the country.
CAR Ready to Discuss Diamond Mining With Russia - Foreign Minister
BANGUI (Sputnik) - The Central African Republic is ready to discuss diamond mining with Russia at the level of relevant ministries, CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon told Sputnik.
"Any country that is willing to help us give price to our resources to benefit from it, develop our country and take advantage, improve the welfare levels of CAR population – we are open to them. If Russia intends to strengthen its economic cooperation through resource extraction, let them come to CAR. We have a mining code, a certain number of procedures that must be observed. Let them hold talks with relevant ministries," the minister said, when asked whether Bangui plans to hold talks with Russian companies on diamond mining
in the African country.
Baipo-Temon also told Sputnik that the country needs the experience of Russian investors, and called on Russia to participate in the development of construction, mining, and education, as well as new technologies.
"We need an assessment of Russian and other investors on the territory of CAR to come and help with education, job placement, and job creation for the people of CAR," the minister said.
In October 2022, CAR's National Assembly President Simplice Sarandji told Sputnik that Moscow and Bangui need to improve their economic partnership, as the republic needs investment in the real economy and is ready to cooperate with Russia in the export of resources, agriculture and trade.
The Central African Republic is in talks with Russia on supplies of Russia's oil products to the African nation, Sylvie Baipo-Temon told Sputnik.
"There are discussions ongoing with Russia. I cannot go into details ... I have not close followed the issue, but I know, that all sectors concerned have reached out to a certain number of partners to meet CAR's needs," the minister said, when asked whether Russia and CAR had reached agreement on supplies of Russia's oil products to the country.