https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/car-ready-to-discuss-diamond-mining-with-russia---foreign-minister-1115765160.html

CAR Ready to Discuss Diamond Mining With Russia - Foreign Minister

CAR Ready to Discuss Diamond Mining With Russia - Foreign Minister

The Central African Republic is ready to discuss diamond mining with Russia at the level of relevant ministries, CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon told Sputnik.

2023-12-23T09:31+0000

2023-12-23T09:31+0000

2023-12-23T09:31+0000

africa

diamonds

diamond mine

central african republic

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095227437_0:28:899:533_1920x0_80_0_0_1cec77b855a15d574c3460078535338c.jpg

"Any country that is willing to help us give price to our resources to benefit from it, develop our country and take advantage, improve the welfare levels of CAR population – we are open to them. If Russia intends to strengthen its economic cooperation through resource extraction, let them come to CAR. We have a mining code, a certain number of procedures that must be observed. Let them hold talks with relevant ministries," the minister said, when asked whether Bangui plans to hold talks with Russian companies on diamond mining in the African country. Baipo-Temon also told Sputnik that the country needs the experience of Russian investors, and called on Russia to participate in the development of construction, mining, and education, as well as new technologies. In October 2022, CAR's National Assembly President Simplice Sarandji told Sputnik that Moscow and Bangui need to improve their economic partnership, as the republic needs investment in the real economy and is ready to cooperate with Russia in the export of resources, agriculture and trade.The Central African Republic is in talks with Russia on supplies of Russia's oil products to the African nation, Sylvie Baipo-Temon told Sputnik."There are discussions ongoing with Russia. I cannot go into details ... I have not close followed the issue, but I know, that all sectors concerned have reached out to a certain number of partners to meet CAR's needs," the minister said, when asked whether Russia and CAR had reached agreement on supplies of Russia's oil products to the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/russia-donates-batch-of-wheat-flour-to-car---ambassador-1113578909.html

africa

central african republic

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

diamond mining with russia, central african republic