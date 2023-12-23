https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/dozens-killed-in-israeli-strikes-on-jabalia-refugee-camp-in-gaza-strip---reports-1115765490.html

Dozens Killed in Israeli Strikes on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip - Reports

Dozens of people were killed in Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The night attack thwarted efforts of rescuers and paramedics to reach the devastated area, the broadcaster reported, adding that the bodies of people killed in the attack remained in the area. The Israeli military is continuing to bombard the city of Jabalia, the report said. The strikes have disrupted communication in the region. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

