International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/dozens-killed-in-israeli-strikes-on-jabalia-refugee-camp-in-gaza-strip---reports-1115765490.html
Dozens Killed in Israeli Strikes on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip - Reports
Dozens Killed in Israeli Strikes on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip - Reports
Dozens of people were killed in Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Saturday.
2023-12-23T09:41+0000
2023-12-23T09:41+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
palestine
middle east
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115322800_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fded78d19d9786322dfad69f8f5b5411.jpg
The night attack thwarted efforts of rescuers and paramedics to reach the devastated area, the broadcaster reported, adding that the bodies of people killed in the attack remained in the area. The Israeli military is continuing to bombard the city of Jabalia, the report said. The strikes have disrupted communication in the region. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/unsc-adopts-resolution-appointing-humanitarian-coordinator-to-facilitate-aid-into-gaza-1115754442.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/01/1115322800_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3f6d792158a7c1259041c51a23dda7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza strip overnight, refugee camp, jabalia refugee camp
gaza strip overnight, refugee camp, jabalia refugee camp

Dozens Killed in Israeli Strikes on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip - Reports

09:41 GMT 23.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / John MacdougallДым, поднимающийся из зданий, пострадавших от израильских ударов в ходе боев между Израилем и боевиками ХАМАС
Дым, поднимающийся из зданий, пострадавших от израильских ударов в ходе боев между Израилем и боевиками ХАМАС - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / John Macdougall
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dozens of people were killed in Israeli strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, media reported on Saturday.
The night attack thwarted efforts of rescuers and paramedics to reach the devastated area, the broadcaster reported, adding that the bodies of people killed in the attack remained in the area.
The Israeli military is continuing to bombard the city of Jabalia, the report said. The strikes have disrupted communication in the region.
unsc cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2023
World
UNSC Adopts Resolution Appointing Humanitarian Coordinator to Facilitate Aid Into Gaza
Yesterday, 17:43 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала