UNSC Adopts Resolution Appointing Humanitarian Coordinator to Facilitate Aid Into Gaza
UNSC Adopts Resolution Appointing Humanitarian Coordinator to Facilitate Aid Into Gaza
The UN Security Council adopted a UAE-drafted resolution calling for an appointment of a Humanitarian Coordinator' with responsibility to facilitate humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
2023-12-22T17:43+0000
2023-12-22T17:43+0000
world
gaza strip
russia
uae
un security council (unsc)
palestine-israel conflict
vassily nebenzya
the united nations (un)
The resolution was adopted in a 13-0 vote, with Russia and the United States abstaining. The resolution requests the Secretary-General appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator, who will be responsible for "facilitating, monitoring and verifying the humanitarian nature of all relief consignments to Gaza provided through states that are not party to the conflict." The resolution also calls for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors” throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable humanitarian access, as well as calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.During a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia proposed an amendment to the draft resolution on Gaza to include a call for an immediate suspension of hostilities.
gaza strip
russia
uae
un voting, un security council, unsc, gaza voting, humanitarian corridor in gaza, gaza resolution, gaza un resolution
un voting, un security council, unsc, gaza voting, humanitarian corridor in gaza, gaza resolution, gaza un resolution

UNSC Adopts Resolution Appointing Humanitarian Coordinator to Facilitate Aid Into Gaza

17:43 GMT 22.12.2023
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The UN Security Council adopted a UAE-drafted resolution calling for an appointment of a Humanitarian Coordinator' with responsibility to facilitate humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.
The resolution was adopted in a 13-0 vote, with Russia and the United States abstaining.
The resolution requests the Secretary-General appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator, who will be responsible for "facilitating, monitoring and verifying the humanitarian nature of all relief consignments to Gaza provided through states that are not party to the conflict."
The resolution also calls for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridorsthroughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable humanitarian access, as well as calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.
During a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia proposed an amendment to the draft resolution on Gaza to include a call for an immediate suspension of hostilities.
“The Russian Federation proposed the following oral amendment … ‘and in this regard calls for an urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access and for urgent steps toward a sustainable cessation of hostilities,’” Nebenzia said.
