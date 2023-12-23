https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/estonia-ready-to-extradite-draft-age-ukrainian-men---interior-minister-1115763822.html

Estonia Ready to Extradite Draft-Age Ukrainian Men - Interior Minister

Tallinn is ready to locate and extradite to Kiev Ukrainians of military age and those undergoing mobilization, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets told local media.

Estonia is ready to locate and extradite Ukrainians of draft-age and those undergoing mobilization to Kiev, the country's Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets told local media.According to him, the Estonian authorities know where the Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the country are and what they are doing. Laanemets noted, however, that no official request for the extradition of Ukrainians of military age has yet been received from Kiev. The minister promised that in the coming days he will submit a written proposal for a corresponding agreement between the two countries. More than 7,000 Ukrainian men of mobilization age have so far applied for temporary protection in Estonia.Earlier, the German authorities refused to extradite Ukrainians who had left Ukraine country to Kiev for mobilization. According to the head of the German Ministry of Justice, Marco Buschmann, Berlin is primarily trying to employ people from Ukraine.

