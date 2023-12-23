https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/estonia-ready-to-extradite-draft-age-ukrainian-men---interior-minister-1115763822.html
Estonia Ready to Extradite Draft-Age Ukrainian Men - Interior Minister
Tallinn is ready to locate and extradite to Kiev Ukrainians of military age and those undergoing mobilization, Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets told local media.
Earlier, the German authorities refused to extradite Ukrainians who had left Ukraine country to Kiev for mobilization. According to the head of the German Ministry of Justice, Marco Buschmann, Berlin is primarily trying to employ people from Ukraine.
Since February 2022, Ukraine has been under martial law, and at the same time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on general mobilization, according to which men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country.
Estonia is ready to locate and extradite Ukrainians of draft-age and those undergoing mobilization to Kiev, the country's Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets told local media.
"If Ukraine tells the state of Estonia that they want to mobilize these individuals and asks to send them home, then Estonia will certainly help Ukraine," Laanemets explained.
According to him, the Estonian authorities know where the Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the country are and what they are doing. Laanemets noted, however, that no official request for the extradition of Ukrainians of military age has yet been received from Kiev. The minister promised that in the coming days he will submit a written proposal for a corresponding agreement between the two countries.
More than 7,000 Ukrainian men of mobilization age have so far applied for temporary protection in Estonia.
Earlier, the German authorities refused to extradite Ukrainians who had left Ukraine country to Kiev
for mobilization. According to the head of the German Ministry of Justice, Marco Buschmann, Berlin is primarily trying to employ people from Ukraine.