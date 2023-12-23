https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/health-risk-warning-surge-in-flu-like-disease-recorded-in-swedish-cities-1115767993.html

Health Risk Warning: Surge in Flu-Like Disease Recorded in Swedish Cities

Health Risk Warning: Surge in Flu-Like Disease Recorded in Swedish Cities

Infectious parrot fever carried by wild birds, including parakeets, has been associated with acute pneumonia and meningitis cases in humans, and it proves especially deadly to young birds.

Sweden is experiencing a significant increase in parrot fever cases, with 12 new infections reported this month, heightening concerns about a potential health crisis, according to media sources. This flu-like disease is primarily spread by wild birds such as parakeets. It poses a risk of severe pneumonia and meningitis in humans.Parrot fever, or psittacosis, is an acute respiratory condition triggered by the bacterium Chlamydophila psittaci. It initially causes flu-like symptoms in humans, but can intensify, leading to severe pneumonia and meningitis. The disease is particularly fatal for young birds, with a mortality rate as high as 90 percent.From September onwards, there have been 25 reported cases of parrot fever in Sweden, with a concentration in the Vastra Gotaland and Kalmar regions. The development, as reported by Sweden's Public Health Agency, indicates the spread of the disease across eight regions.The predominant method of contracting the disease is inhaling particles from infected bird droppings. Professor Paul Hunter, a professor in Medicine at the University of East Anglia, told media sources that although spillover incidents are infrequent, recent research suggests the likelihood of passing the disease from one person to another may be greater than once thought. A paper in The Lancet journal 2022 characterized this potential uptick as an evolving risk to health professionals and nearby contacts.Prof. Hunter explains that a notable rise in psittacosis cases in Sweden since 2016 may be partly attributed to improved diagnostic tests. This trend underscores the evolving nature of this public health issue.Parrot fever can be particularly dangerous for pregnant women. While rare during pregnancy, it presents a high risk of severe complications, including substantial maternal and fetal mortality, as highlighted by a 2020 study.Earlier this year, according to Sweden's Department of Epidemiology and Disease Control, a surprising outbreak in southern Sweden linked 28 of the 45 cases to direct contact with poultry and bird feeders. The UK has also reported cases, with an annual range of 25 to 50 infections in England and Wales, per the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).The UK has witnessed a dramatic increase in the feral parakeet population, particularly rose-ringed parakeets, concentrated in suburban areas of southeastern England. From 1995 to 2015, their numbers grew by 1,455 percent, raising concerns about their potential role in spreading diseases like parrot fever.The origin of these parakeets in the UK is shrouded in urban legends, including stories linked to celebrities like Jimi Hendrix and film productions like The African Queen. However, the importation of nearly 150,000 parakeets into Europe as pets between 1984 and 2007, with many subsequently released into the wild, is a more documented contributor to their current prevalence.

