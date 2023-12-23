https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/houthis-brush-off-us-threats-vow-to-intensify-anti-israeli-ops-if-gaza-conflict-not-halted-1115767590.html

Houthis Brush Off US Threats, Vow to Intensify Anti-Israeli Ops if Gaza Conflict Not Halted

Earlier this week, the United States announced that it was putting together a military coalition tasked with ensuring the safety of navigation through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The move comes after Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) militias effectively closed down the waterways to Israeli shipping, in response to Tel Aviv’s ongoing war in Gaza.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115767299_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_9a4712344d1398d0d753fc41cd3a4074.jpg

The Houthis have dismissed the US-led military coalition being assembled against them, warning that they have “multiple options” to continue targeting Israel if the IDF’s operations in Gaza aren’t halted.“Our eyes are monitoring and closely following the movements of the [Israeli] entity worldwide,” al-Atifi added.Brig. Gen. Youssef al-Madani, commander of the 5th Military Region – situated to the east of the Red Sea along the coastal Al Hudaydah governorate, said his forces are fully cognizant of the “sensitivity” of the current phase of Houthi operations, emphasizing that the militias are “prepared, vigilant and eager to confront the Zionists and those who are fighting with them.”Al-Atifi stressed that the Houthis are fighting for the sake of the national security of the Arab and Islamic World, and that their actions “serve the interests of countries working to liberate themselves from the domination of the Zionist entity and the United States on a global scale.”The Houthis managed to effectively shut down the Red Sea to Israeli-owned and Israeli-bound maritime traffic via a spate of hijackings, missile and drone attacks on commercial carriers over the past month, starting with the seizure of the Israeli-owned ro-ro car carrier Galaxy Leader on November 19.The unrelenting attacks prompted international shipping giants including Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, MSC and CMA CGM to suspend operations through the Red Sea, adding billions of dollars to shipping costs as vessels are forced to find alternate routes. Israeli ports have faced particularly heavy losses from the Houthis’ actions, with the nation’s Eilat Port facing an 85 percent drop in activity, and Israeli cargoes facing skyrocketing insurance costs.The US began amassing warships in the region last week, and on Monday Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin announced Operation Prosperity Guardian, “an important new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of the Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea.”Austin listed ten nations he said were participating in the coalition, including the US, the UK, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Bahrain and the Seychelles. The Pentagon upped the number to “over 20 nations” on Friday, but did not elaborate on which countries specifically are involved.To date, US operations have apparently been limited to chasing after Houthi speedboats zipping around Red Sea waters trying to hijack commercial vessels. Media have reported that the Pentagon is considering direct military strikes against the militia inside Yemen. The Houthis have ignored these threats, vowing to continue their campaign against Israel, and warning that they reserve the right to start attacking coalition warships if attacked themselves.

