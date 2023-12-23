https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/italian-russian-chamber-of-commerce-may-launch-payments-in-rubles-in-february--president-1115765358.html

Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce May Launch Payments in Rubles in February – President

Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce May Launch Payments in Rubles in February – President

The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC) is planning to launch a system that will allow Russian companies to pay for Italian goods allowed for import to Russia in rubles by February 14, 2024, President of the IRCC Ferdinando Pelazzo told Sputnik.

In July, Pelazzo said that the IRCC was planning to create a system that will allow Russian companies to pay the chamber for goods from Italy in rubles, with this money later being transferred to Italy from the chamber's bank account in a third country. There are still some "financial aspects" of the issue left, but there is still time to solve them before the appointed date, he added. The IRCC is now in the process of opening an account in an Armenian bank, but has encountered difficulties due to Armenia not being a member of the Hague Apostille Convention, but being a member of the Minsk Convention, so when translating documents, it is necessary to involve translators accredited by the Armenian Embassy, Pelazzo said. The president of the IRCC added that the chamber had also received approval from the Central Bank of Italy to proceed with establishing the mechanism.

