Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce May Launch Payments in Rubles in February – President
The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC) is planning to launch a system that will allow Russian companies to pay for Italian goods allowed for import to Russia in rubles by February 14, 2024, President of the IRCC Ferdinando Pelazzo told Sputnik.
In July, Pelazzo said that the IRCC was planning to create a system that will allow Russian companies to pay the chamber for goods from Italy in rubles, with this money later being transferred to Italy from the chamber's bank account in a third country. There are still some "financial aspects" of the issue left, but there is still time to solve them before the appointed date, he added. The IRCC is now in the process of opening an account in an Armenian bank, but has encountered difficulties due to Armenia not being a member of the Hague Apostille Convention, but being a member of the Minsk Convention, so when translating documents, it is necessary to involve translators accredited by the Armenian Embassy, Pelazzo said. The president of the IRCC added that the chamber had also received approval from the Central Bank of Italy to proceed with establishing the mechanism.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (IRCC) is planning to launch a system that will allow Russian companies to pay for Italian goods allowed for import to Russia in rubles by February 14, 2024, President of the IRCC Ferdinando Pelazzo told Sputnik.
In July, Pelazzo said that the IRCC was planning to create a system that will allow Russian companies to pay the chamber for goods from Italy in rubles
, with this money later being transferred to Italy from the chamber's bank account in a third country.
"Our board of directors will take place on February 14 next year. We are convinced that on February 14, we will offer the full mechanism to our board of directors, and pretty much from the next day everything will be up and running. We just need to report and receive the go-ahead," Pelazzo said.
There are still some "financial aspects" of the issue left, but there is still time to solve them before the appointed date, he added.
"We have reached an agreement with the bank of the third country, which we have chosen — it is Armenia... We control not only payments, but also logistics. At the moment the costs of sending goods through Armenia and through Europe are more or less the same. The country is not very far from Italy. We can monitor the whole process more transparently," the IRCC head said.
The IRCC is now in the process of opening an account in an Armenian bank, but has encountered difficulties due to Armenia not being a member of the Hague Apostille Convention, but being a member of the Minsk Convention, so when translating documents, it is necessary to involve translators accredited by the Armenian Embassy, Pelazzo said.
The president of the IRCC added that the chamber had also received approval from the Central Bank of Italy to proceed with establishing the mechanism.