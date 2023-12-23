https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/spanish-prime-minister-says-ready-to-seek-ways-for-coexistence-between-israel-palestine-1115767009.html

Spanish Prime Minister Says Ready to Seek Ways for Coexistence Between Israel, Palestine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told US President Joe Biden during a phone call on Saturday that he was ready to seek a political solution that would ensure peaceful and secure coexistence between Israel and Palestine.

Sanchez, the leader of the Socialist Workers' Party, was reelected as Spain's prime minister by the country's parliament last Thursday. Both leaders also reaffirmed the need to support transatlantic unity in the face of global challenges, the Spanish prime minister added. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

