https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/spanish-prime-minister-says-ready-to-seek-ways-for-coexistence-between-israel-palestine-1115767009.html
Spanish Prime Minister Says Ready to Seek Ways for Coexistence Between Israel, Palestine
Spanish Prime Minister Says Ready to Seek Ways for Coexistence Between Israel, Palestine
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told US President Joe Biden during a phone call on Saturday that he was ready to seek a political solution that would ensure peaceful and secure coexistence between Israel and Palestine.
2023-12-23T10:53+0000
2023-12-23T10:53+0000
2023-12-23T10:53+0000
world
spain
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
israel
palestine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115766852_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e8934df0235f1d139cc7294b86a0207.jpg
Sanchez, the leader of the Socialist Workers' Party, was reelected as Spain's prime minister by the country's parliament last Thursday. Both leaders also reaffirmed the need to support transatlantic unity in the face of global challenges, the Spanish prime minister added. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/netanyahu-promoting-idea-of-indefinite-israeli-occupation-of-gaza-strip---reports-1115749976.html
spain
gaza strip
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115766852_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31675ba4f776638ba1019bad5da8874a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spanish prime minister, us president joe biden, coexistence between israel, palestine
spanish prime minister, us president joe biden, coexistence between israel, palestine
Spanish Prime Minister Says Ready to Seek Ways for Coexistence Between Israel, Palestine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told US President Joe Biden during a phone call on Saturday that he was ready to seek a political solution that would ensure peaceful and secure coexistence between Israel and Palestine.
Sanchez, the leader of the Socialist Workers' Party, was reelected as Spain's prime minister by the country's parliament last Thursday.
"I just had a telephone conversation with President Joe Biden ... We discussed the dramatic situation in Gaza, and I expressed my willingness to seek a political solution that will make it possible for the State of Palestine and the State of Israel to coexist in peace and security," Sanchez said on X.
Both leaders also reaffirmed the need to support transatlantic unity in the face of global challenges, the Spanish prime minister added.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip
, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,000 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.