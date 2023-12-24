https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/argentine-president-milei-says-elon-musk-us-interested-in-countrys-lithium-reserves-1115781535.html

Argentine President Milei Says Elon Musk, US Interested in Country's Lithium Reserves

Argentine President Milei Says Elon Musk, US Interested in Country's Lithium Reserves

Argentine President Javier Milei said entrepreneur Elon Musk and the US government expressed their interest in the country's lithium reserves.

2023-12-24T09:10+0000

2023-12-24T09:10+0000

2023-12-24T09:10+0000

americas

javier milei

elon musk

argentina

chile

bolivia

us geological survey (usgs)

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/12/1115037765_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c144ee7ee7c65fdbd2d6ec1d6cba643.jpg

"I got a call from Elon Musk. He is very interested in lithium, as is the US government and many American companies. But they need a legal framework to guarantee that property rights are respected," Milei said in a television program on the Canal 13 broadcaster on Saturday. Argentina, Chile and Bolivia account for 56% of global lithium reserves, with Argentina and Chile responsible for some 32% of its global production, according to the US Geological Survey, Javier Milei was inaugurated as Argentina's president on December 10 following his victory in the November 19 runoff election against Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa. After taking office he introduced a series of radical reforms to solve the country's economic problems, which have caused the discontent of a large part of the population. On Wednesday, Milei said he had signed a decree for more than 300 reforms to liberalize the country's economy. The decree is scheduled to be reviewed by the Argentine parliament on December 26.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/argentine-parliament-to-review-new-presidents-reform-plan-starting-december-26---reports-1115764917.html

americas

argentina

chile

bolivia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

argentine president javier milei, entrepreneur elon musk, us government