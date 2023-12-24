https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/biden-officials-hoped-to-cover-up-chinese-spy-balloon-incident---report-1115786123.html

Biden Officials Hoped to Cover Up Chinese 'Spy Balloon' Incident - Report

Biden Officials Hoped to Cover Up Chinese 'Spy Balloon' Incident - Report

The White House had initially tried to sweep under the rug the embarrassing ‘Chinese spy balloon’ incident earlier this year, NBC News reported.

The White House initially tried to sweep the embarrassing ‘Chinese spy balloon’ incident under the rug earlier this year, NBC News has reported.Potential reputational blowback for US-China relations were ostensibly the reason why officials within US President Joe Biden’s administration had sought to keep the incident a secret from Congress and the American public.The news network qutted a previously unreported phone call on January 27 between President Joe Biden’s top military adviser, General Mark Milley and head of the US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command General Glen D. VanHerck.VanHerck reportedly told Milley that they had been tracking a mysterious object flying over the Asia-Pacific over the course of ten days. VanHerck added that the Pentagon would be sending up F-22 military jets to assess the object’s nature. The flight determined the object did not possess any offensive capabilities, said the report.Biden was reportedly not briefed on the balloon incident until February. Media subsequently broke the story to the general public on February 2.When asked to comment on the report, a senior Biden administration official denied there was any attempt to keep the incident a secret.Earlier this year, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the flying apparatus had indeed originated from China, and had deviated significantly from its route due to wind conditions. The ministry's statement clarified that its use was strictly for scientific research, including meteorological studies. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning warned against speculating on the topic of the "Chinese spy balloon.""To call it a 'spy balloon' that collected intelligence is nothing but a false accusation," Mao told a briefing.

