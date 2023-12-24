https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/sea-giants-talking-scientists-hold-conversation-with-humpback-whale-1115787212.html
Sea Giants Talking: Scientists Hold 'Conversation' With Humpback Whale
Who would have imagined that communicating with humpback whales was possible? Thanks to advanced hydrophones and AI algorithms, scientists have been able to analyze whale vocalizations for language-related patterns. It is believed that this approach could yield insights into potential communication methods with Aliens.
Researchers from the SETI Institute, UC Davis and the Alaska Whale Foundation recently achieved a breakthrough in marine mammal communication by engaging in a direct “conversation” with a humpback whale known as Twain. This milestone, marking a significant advancement in comprehending the intelligence of non-human species, was published in Peer J.The team accomplished this feat by using an underwater speaker to transmit a humpback "contact" call. As they observed, the whale approached their vessel and engaged in a 20-minute exchange, responding to each playback while matching the intervals between calls.Dr. Brenda McCowan from UC Davis srerssed the significance of this discovery. “We believe this is the first such communicative exchange between humans and humpback whales in the humpback ‘language’,” she said.Dr. Fred Sharpe, a fellow researcher at with the Alaska Whale Foundation, emphasized the remarkable intelligence of humpback whales, highlighting their intricate social hierarchies and advanced communication skills.Dr. Laurance Doyle of the SETI Institute linked communication with whales to the quest to find extra-terrestrial intelligence. She likened the Whale-SETI initiative to studying Antarctica to gain insights into Mars. Researchers could use their new-found knowledge of terrestrial marine intelligence to construct models for detecting signals from outer space.The publication was co-authored by a team including Dr. Josie Hubbard, Lisa Walker, and Jodi Frediani, who specialize in animal intelligence, humpback whale song analysis, and humpback whale behavior and photography.A second study by the team is in the works. It focuses on the non-audio communicative actions of humpback whales, explicitly examining why they blow bubble rings in the company of humans. This study, backed by the Templeton Foundation Diverse Intelligences Program, could reshape our understanding of marine biology.Central to the Whale-SETI initiative lies the fusion of cutting-edge hydrophones and AI algorithms, enabling the examination of whale vocalizations for language-related patterns. This innovative approach yields valuable insights into marine ecosystems and enhances the techniques for potential communication with extra-terrestrial intelligence.
“Because of current technological limitations, an important assumption of the search for extraterrestrial intelligence is that extraterrestrials will be interested in making contact and so target human receivers. This important assumption is certainly supported by the behavior of humpback whales,” Doyle remarked.
