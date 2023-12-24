https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/ukrainian-volunteers-went-abroad-for-humanitarian-aid-and-fled-1115777955.html

Ukrainian Volunteers Went Abroad for Humanitarian Aid and Fled

Ukrainian Volunteers Went Abroad for Humanitarian Aid and Fled

Ten Ukrainian volunteers used the permission to leave Ukraine for humanitarian aid and did not return, the head of the Kherson military administration, Alexander Prokudin, appointed by the Kiev authorities, said in his Telegram channel.

Ten Ukrainian volunteers used their permission to leave Ukraine for humanitarian aid and did not return, the head of the Kherson military administration, Alexander Prokudin, appointed by the Kiev regime, said on his Telegram channel.According to the official, the case is now being investigated by law enforcement agencies and the perpetrators will be prosecuted. In addition, Prokudin promised not to issue exit permits to representatives of these organizations.Martial law has been in force in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, and the next day President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden from leaving the country. Summonses can be issued in a variety of places: on the street, at gas stations, and even in cafes. At the same time, law enforcement officials and the military are rounding up conscripts, often resorting to violence.Meanwhile, the number of Ukrainian troops has thinned so much that the average age of conscripts has risen to 43, as per Time magazine. Recently, the possibility of mobilizing women has also been discussed, which, according to Western media, also speaks to the huge losses in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

ukraine

kherson

