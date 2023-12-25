https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/egypt-presents-3-stage-plan-to-israel-hamas-to-resolve-gaza-conflict---reports-1115795014.html

Egypt Presents 3-Stage Plan to Israel, Hamas to Resolve Gaza Conflict - Reports

Egypt presented to Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas its three-stage proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip and ensure post-conflict development, the Asharq broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The first stage includes a humanitarian truce for a period of two weeks, which can be extended for another two weeks, the report said. Hamas must release 40 Israeli women, children and elderly men and Israel, in turn, will have to release 120 Palestinian prisoners. The truce also provides for the supply of food, medical aid and fuel to the Gaza Strip, the broadcaster reported. As part of the second stage of the Egyptian initiative, a government of technocrats should be formed in the Gaza Strip, which will oversee humanitarian assistance, the process of restoring the enclave and preparations for the general presidential election in Palestine, the report read. The final stage calls for a full and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as a deal for the release of all Israeli soldiers taken hostage and held in Gaza. During this stage, the number of Palestinian prisoners who will be released by Israel will also be determined. In addition, Israel will have to withdraw its troops from the cities of the Gaza Strip and allow refugees to return to their homes in the enclave, the report said. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

