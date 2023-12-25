https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/putin-to-chair-eurasian-economic-union-summit-on-monday-1115795141.html

Putin to Chair Eurasian Economic Union Summit on Monday

Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair on Monday a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, a regional economic union of five ex-Soviet states: Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The leaders will gather in St. Petersburg to assess the results of Russian presidency of the union and gauge opportunities for further economic integration among the five member states. The leaders are expected to agree on important decisions and adopt a batch of documents, including a declaration on the EAEU’s development for 2024-2030 as well as for the next two decades. The leaders will also attend a two-day informal meeting of the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States, an intergovernmental organization that brings together former Soviet nations.

