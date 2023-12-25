https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/ukraine-seeing-ammo--manpower-dry-up-while-russia-boosts-arms-production-1115808686.html

Ukraine Seeing Ammo & Manpower Dry Up While Russia Boosts Arms Production

Ukraine Seeing Ammo & Manpower Dry Up While Russia Boosts Arms Production

In 2023, the Russian military has witnessed a surge in arms supplies, while the stockpiles of the Ukrainian military have nearly been used up.

2023-12-25T18:48+0000

2023-12-25T18:48+0000

2023-12-25T18:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

us

russia

russian army

weapons

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

ammo

artillery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115699226_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d0b4fb729856d86e0c0276e886efbc0e.jpg

The production of weapons for the Russian Armed Forces has significantly increased, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov. Furthermore, the volume of state defense orders for 2023 has doubled compared to the previous year, the Russian official revealed.In stark contrast, the Ukrainian military is facing an escalating shortage of weapons and ammunition. The Washington Post recently reported that some Ukrainian units are being forced to cancel planned assaults due to a lack of artillery shells on the front line, as stated by Ukrainian soldiers.A serviceman from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade told the newspaper that their gunners "are given a limit of shells for each target.""We lack everything," he said.The brigade is presently fighting in the southeastern Zaporozhye region. Even though Ukrainian troops are said to be "motivated", soldiers admit that you "can't win a war only on motivation."For his part, a gunner in the 148th Artillery Brigade who mans a 155mm howitzer said his unit was now firing just 10 to 20 shells per day at Russian targets whereas previously they fired an average of 50 shells per day, and sometimes up to 90.Ukrainian soldiers particularly bemoaned the fact that they have neither a numerical advantage over Russians nor enough weapons to fight.Over six months of the so-called counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than 125,000 soldiers and 16,000 units of various weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated at the beginning of December. Meanwhile, Russia's 617,000-strong military contingent is currently enhancing its positions along the almost 2,000 kilometer-long front line.WaPo admitted that the Russia's forces are continuing to push forward on the southern and eastern fronts, and also are "hammering" Ukrainian positions with drone and missile strikes.Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's announcement of plans to boost weapons production and establish a defense industry hub in the Eastern Europe state, Sputnik's sources have dismissed these ambitions. According to them, Ukraine lacks the capability to sustain production, and Western arms manufacturers are reluctant to invest in the country.The newspaper concluded that Biden's inability to secure the much-needed funding for Ukraine before the year's end demonstrates that the White House cannot guarantee indefinite support.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russias-strategy-prevails-as-western-aid-to-ukraine-flounders-1115796238.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/why-zelenskys-fantasy-of-building-military-industrial-hub-in-ukraine-is-doomed-1115539804.html

russia

ukraine

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian special military operation, russian defense industry, russian defense production increasing, ukrainian army running out of ammo, us aid to ukraine dwindling, eu aid for ukraine dwindling, ukrainian military, ukrainian casualties, war in ukraine