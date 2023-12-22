BRICS Membership to Open Ethiopia's Path to Progress, Prosperity - Innovation Minister
BANGUI (Sputnik) - Ethiopia expects its prospective membership of the BRICS club of developing countries to boost its economic growth and raise international profile, Minister of Innovation and Technology of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Belete Molla told Sputnik.
"We expect it to boost Ethiopia's international profile, attract foreign investment, and facilitate access to new markets. We also expect further collaborations with other BRICS members in areas like infrastructure development, technology transfer, and skills training," the minister said in an interview.
BRICS leaders officially invited Ethiopia and five other nations to join the bloc at a summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg in August. Full membership of the African country is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024.
Molla said the accession would mark a turning point for the eastern African country, opening up "exciting possibilities" across various areas, including in artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and renewables.
"Ethiopia can collaborate on research and development projects, gaining access to cutting-edge technologies. In addition, it is worth to note that BRICS cooperation often involves knowledge transfer and skills development programs. Ethiopia can leverage these opportunities to upskill its workforce," he noted.
Overall, Ethiopia sees membership in the BRICS as holding an "immense potential" for its economic and technological development as well as a means to maximize its leverage globally — all of which opens a path to progress and prosperity, Molla underlined.