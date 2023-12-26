https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/palestinian-groups-say-talks-underway-over-egyptian-proposal-on-gaza-strip-1115826239.html

Palestinian Groups Say Talks Underway Over Egyptian Proposal on Gaza Strip

Palestinian groups said on Tuesday they were holding detailed discussions on an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the Asharq News broadcaster reported Egypt had presented Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas with its three-stage proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip and a post-conflict settlement. "The Egyptian document is the result of important and major efforts and is being discussed thoroughly," the groups said in a joint statement to Saudi news channel Al-Hadath. The groups also said they were open to Egypt acting as a mediator in the conflict and appreciated its efforts to end the war. Later in the day, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported the United States supported key points of Egypt's three-point plan for Gaza. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 20,900 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

