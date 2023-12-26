https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/ukrainian-pow-slams-nato-instructors-urges-peers-to-surrender-1115815602.html

Ukrainian PoW Slams NATO Instructors, Urges Peers to Surrender

Ukrainian PoW Slams NATO Instructors, Urges Peers to Surrender

NATO instructors shared anti-Russian sentiments but their training standards were virtually useless against Russian army.

2023-12-26T10:32+0000

2023-12-26T10:32+0000

2023-12-26T10:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian armed forces

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115815445_0:1:1341:755_1920x0_80_0_0_6918ff898bfe3ee02d542a0b77936665.png

Sputnik has obtained footage of the interrogation of Ukrainian Sergeant Valery Sidorchuk who was captured by the Russian Armed Forces. In the video, the PoW stresses that NATO training standards proved to be useless against the Russian Army and asks his peers to lay down their weapons and not “die for nothing” in an already doomed fight with Moscow.“I was taken to the enlistment office, I didn’t undergo any medical examination, and I was sent to the unit at once. I was trained by NATO instructors in Estonia, they shared anti-Russian sentiments,” the captive sergeant explained.When he arrived at the front, he realized that there was a shortage of ammunition and food supplies.“We had old rifles, guns jammed all the time. We didn’t have any heavy weapons, namely, artillery, tanks. We had simple trenches, there was no place to hide. Our food supplies and water got frozen, we had no means of heating it,” he said.Sidorchuk stressed that the high command could not care less about the lives of Ukrainian soldiers."Our unit commander was a junior lieutenant. I’ve never met other commanders. They didn’t take positions with us, didn’t take any responsibility for us, didn’t train us. They should simply be punished for this - the attitude is bad, nobody values people’s lives. Untrained servicemen were thrown into the thick of it with only assault rifles and grenades. No support. It's just irresponsible. We were just sent as meat shields," Sidorchuk says in the footage.His group quickly started to suffer heavy losses and found themselves completely demoralized. When the Russian army came, many were almost relieved to surrender."In the first day we lost four men, in the second we lost three more. Five-six men were wounded. Men lie for hours at transfer points until they are recovered. We had no weapons to shoot with. It was cold, dirt was everywhere. Russian troops took us aback, we surrendered," he stressed.He added that Russian soldiers fed him and offered him tea."Men, we don’t need this pointless fighting, stay away from the war. Drop your weapons and go home. There is no need to die for nothing," he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/ukraine-running-out-of-pro-soldiers-as-draft-eligible-men-flee-1115474633.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/estonia-ready-to-extradite-draft-age-ukrainian-men---interior-minister-1115763822.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Story of captured Ukrainian sergeant Valery Sidorchuk Story of captured Ukrainian sergeant Valery Sidorchuk 2023-12-26T10:32+0000 true PT3M08S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian soldiers captive, ukrainian pow