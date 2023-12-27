https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/biden-qatari-counterpart-discuss-securing-release-of-hostages-held-by-hamas---white-house-1115829843.html
Biden, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Securing Release of Hostages Held By Hamas - White House
Biden, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Securing Release of Hostages Held By Hamas - White House
US President Joe Biden and his counterpart from Qatar in a telephone call discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, said the White House.
2023-12-27T03:28+0000
2023-12-27T03:28+0000
2023-12-27T03:28+0000
world
us
joe biden
qatar
hamas
white house
israel
sheikh tamim bin hamad al thani
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115285453_0:205:3072:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_95d086c863f0f8932f3820f44dcd6812.jpg
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar," the release said on Tuesday. "The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens." The two leaders also discussed the ongoing efforts to facilitate increased and sustained flows of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the release added.On Friday, US senators urged the administration to leverage the United States’ relationship with Qatar to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. The lawmakers said in a letter to Biden that Qatar maintains close ties to Hamas, hosts some of its senior leaders and provides significant funding to the group, the letter said. As such, Doha maintains “outsized access and influence” to engage in hostage negotiations, the letter said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/fbi-says-closely-monitoring-threats-to-us-public-this-holiday-season-due-to-gaza-conflict-1115829499.html
qatar
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115285453_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f5f54a8373074029dc19dbe3478b2ef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us president joe biden, amir sheikh tamim bin hamad al-thani of qatar, release of the hostages hamas, hostages held by hamas, us qatar talks
us president joe biden, amir sheikh tamim bin hamad al-thani of qatar, release of the hostages hamas, hostages held by hamas, us qatar talks
Biden, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Securing Release of Hostages Held By Hamas - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and his counterpart from Qatar in a telephone call discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, the White House said in a press release.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar," the release said on Tuesday. "The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens."
The two leaders also discussed the ongoing efforts to facilitate increased and sustained flows of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the release added.
On Friday, US senators urged the administration to leverage the United States’ relationship with Qatar to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza
by Hamas.
The lawmakers said in a letter to Biden that Qatar maintains close ties to Hamas, hosts some of its senior leaders and provides significant funding to the group, the letter said. As such, Doha maintains “outsized access and influence” to engage in hostage negotiations, the letter said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.