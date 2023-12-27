Biden, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Securing Release of Hostages Held By Hamas - White House

International
US President Joe Biden and his counterpart from Qatar in a telephone call discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, said the White House.

03:28 GMT 27.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and his counterpart from Qatar in a telephone call discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas, the White House said in a press release.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar," the release said on Tuesday. "The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens."
The two leaders also discussed the ongoing efforts to facilitate increased and sustained flows of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the release added.
On Friday, US senators urged the administration to leverage the United States’ relationship with Qatar to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.
The lawmakers said in a letter to Biden that Qatar maintains close ties to Hamas, hosts some of its senior leaders and provides significant funding to the group, the letter said. As such, Doha maintains “outsized access and influence” to engage in hostage negotiations, the letter said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
