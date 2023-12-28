https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/china-ready-to-enhance-mutual-trust-with-russia-in-military-sphere-1115854405.html

China Ready to Enhance Mutual Trust With Russia in Military Sphere

China is ready to deepen mutual trust with Russia in defense sector and to join forces with it in contributing to international and regional security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin at an annual press conference described the Russian-Chinese relations as one of the biggest guarantees of stability in the world, praising both countries for effective cooperation and friendship not aimed against any third party. "We took notice of Russian President Vladimir Putin's positive assessment of the bilateral relationship, including between our military," Wu told a press conference, adding that the Chinese military was "ready to put effort, jointly with Russian armed forces, to keep enhancing mutual trust in the military sphere, work together on fulfilling the Global Security Initiative, jointly defend international justice and impartiality, contribute to maintaining international and regional security and stability as well as pursue the goal of creating a community with shared destiny for humanity." He said that under a strategic management of the two state leaders the relations between Russia and China have been stably developing in the recent years, the cooperation between the military kept deepening while a strategic content of the relations uninterruptedly enlarged. Wu said the Chinese military was ready to cooperate with its Russian counterparts on fully implementing all agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries and "further enhance strategic cooperation and coordination," including through joint sea and air patrols, drills, training and other engagements.

