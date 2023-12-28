International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/china-ready-to-enhance-mutual-trust-with-russia-in-military-sphere-1115854405.html
China Ready to Enhance Mutual Trust With Russia in Military Sphere
China Ready to Enhance Mutual Trust With Russia in Military Sphere
China is ready to deepen mutual trust with Russia in defense sector and to join forces with it in contributing to international and regional security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.
2023-12-28T12:47+0000
2023-12-28T12:47+0000
world
russia
china
russian armed forces
pla
people's liberation army (pla) navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108663867_0:183:2991:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_05363a9ee0b303d95545a1edfcd9d678.jpg
Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin at an annual press conference described the Russian-Chinese relations as one of the biggest guarantees of stability in the world, praising both countries for effective cooperation and friendship not aimed against any third party. "We took notice of Russian President Vladimir Putin's positive assessment of the bilateral relationship, including between our military," Wu told a press conference, adding that the Chinese military was "ready to put effort, jointly with Russian armed forces, to keep enhancing mutual trust in the military sphere, work together on fulfilling the Global Security Initiative, jointly defend international justice and impartiality, contribute to maintaining international and regional security and stability as well as pursue the goal of creating a community with shared destiny for humanity." He said that under a strategic management of the two state leaders the relations between Russia and China have been stably developing in the recent years, the cooperation between the military kept deepening while a strategic content of the relations uninterruptedly enlarged. Wu said the Chinese military was ready to cooperate with its Russian counterparts on fully implementing all agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries and "further enhance strategic cooperation and coordination," including through joint sea and air patrols, drills, training and other engagements.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/ex-pentagon-analyst-putin-sends-strong-message-to-nato-amid-ukraine-conflict-1115693929.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/scott-ritter-joe-bidens-world-war-iii-fantasy-1115624459.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108663867_131:0:2860:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f23fe68b0ece0e86198738c327fc2cf8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-china relations, russia-china partnership, putin and xi
russia-china relations, russia-china partnership, putin and xi

China Ready to Enhance Mutual Trust With Russia in Military Sphere

12:47 GMT 28.12.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Tereshchenko / Go to the mediabankChinese Leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after signing a joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation and on the plan for development of key areas of the economic cooperation until 2030 at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia.
Chinese Leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after signing a joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation and on the plan for development of key areas of the economic cooperation until 2030 at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Tereshchenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to deepen mutual trust with Russia in defense sector and to join forces with it in contributing to international and regional security, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.
Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin at an annual press conference described the Russian-Chinese relations as one of the biggest guarantees of stability in the world, praising both countries for effective cooperation and friendship not aimed against any third party.
A Romanian serviceman furls the NATO flag. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Analysis
Ex-Pentagon Analyst: Putin Sends Strong Message to NATO Amid Ukraine Conflict
20 December, 06:08 GMT
"We took notice of Russian President Vladimir Putin's positive assessment of the bilateral relationship, including between our military," Wu told a press conference, adding that the Chinese military was "ready to put effort, jointly with Russian armed forces, to keep enhancing mutual trust in the military sphere, work together on fulfilling the Global Security Initiative, jointly defend international justice and impartiality, contribute to maintaining international and regional security and stability as well as pursue the goal of creating a community with shared destiny for humanity."
He said that under a strategic management of the two state leaders the relations between Russia and China have been stably developing in the recent years, the cooperation between the military kept deepening while a strategic content of the relations uninterruptedly enlarged.
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind a fence with razor wire during sunrise on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation's capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2023
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Joe Biden's World War III Fantasy
16 December, 13:44 GMT
Wu said the Chinese military was ready to cooperate with its Russian counterparts on fully implementing all agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries and "further enhance strategic cooperation and coordination," including through joint sea and air patrols, drills, training and other engagements.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала