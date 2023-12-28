https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/south-koreas-president-yoon-orders-immediate-retaliation-in-case-of-enemy-attack-1115850895.html

South Korea's President Yoon Orders Immediate Retaliation in Case of Enemy Attack

South Korea's President Yoon Orders Immediate Retaliation in Case of Enemy Attack

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the armed forces during his visit to a front-line army unit on Thursday to respond to enemy attacks by retaliating first and only then reporting.

2023-12-28T10:12+0000

2023-12-28T10:12+0000

2023-12-28T10:12+0000

asia

north korea

south korea

yoon suk yeol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105679/21/1056792148_0:263:5124:3145_1920x0_80_0_0_b8911fd8c45bd5ec7b972f2535b93492.jpg

"In case of provocations, I ask you to immediately retaliate in response and report it later," Yoon was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap. Yoon added that such a measure was necessary to "smash the enemy's desire for provocations." He specifically pointed to North Korea, saying it can undertake provocations at any time and is the only country in the world that reserves the right to a preemptive nuclear strike and invasion under its constitution. Yoon reiterated his government's support for South Korea's servicepeople and vowed to address all their concerns, including pay raises.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/pyongyang-blames-seoul-for-fracturing-military-agreement-1115155409.html

north korea

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south korea-north korea tensions, korean peninsula, president yoon suk-yeol, south korean army