South Korea's President Yoon Orders Immediate Retaliation in Case of Enemy Attack
South Korea's President Yoon Orders Immediate Retaliation in Case of Enemy Attack
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the armed forces during his visit to a front-line army unit on Thursday to respond to enemy attacks by retaliating first and only then reporting.
"In case of provocations, I ask you to immediately retaliate in response and report it later," Yoon was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap. Yoon added that such a measure was necessary to "smash the enemy's desire for provocations." He specifically pointed to North Korea, saying it can undertake provocations at any time and is the only country in the world that reserves the right to a preemptive nuclear strike and invasion under its constitution. Yoon reiterated his government's support for South Korea's servicepeople and vowed to address all their concerns, including pay raises.
South Korea's President Yoon Orders Immediate Retaliation in Case of Enemy Attack

10:12 GMT 28.12.2023
South Korean army soldiers walk after an anti-terror drill as a part of Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered the armed forces during his visit to a front-line army unit on Thursday to respond to enemy attacks by retaliating first and only then reporting.
"In case of provocations, I ask you to immediately retaliate in response and report it later," Yoon was quoted as saying by South Korean news agency Yonhap.
Yoon added that such a measure was necessary to "smash the enemy's desire for provocations." He specifically pointed to North Korea, saying it can undertake provocations at any time and is the only country in the world that reserves the right to a preemptive nuclear strike and invasion under its constitution.
Yoon reiterated his government's support for South Korea's servicepeople and vowed to address all their concerns, including pay raises.
