Trump Will Appear on Colorado Primary Ballot Unless Higher Court Acts
Former US President Donald Trump will appear on the Republican Party primary election ballot in the state of Colorado unless a higher court takes action otherwise, following an appeal by the state’s Republican Party branch, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office stated on Thursday.
"The Colorado Republican Party has appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision in Anderson v. Griswold to the US Supreme Court. With the appeal filed, Donald Trump will be included as a candidate on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot when certification occurs on January 5, 2024, unless the US Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling," Griswold’s office said. Griswold has until January 5 to certify names and party affiliations for the 2024 primary ballot, the statement clarified. The US Supreme Court has a conference day scheduled for January 5 as well, according to the office. Colorado’s presidential primary election is scheduled for March 5, but ballots must be sent to military and overseas voters by January 20, the statement read.
20:46 GMT 28.12.2023 (Updated: 20:52 GMT 28.12.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will appear on the Republican Party primary election ballot in the state of Colorado unless a higher court takes action otherwise, following an appeal by the state’s Republican Party branch, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office stated on Thursday.
"The Colorado Republican Party has appealed the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision in Anderson v. Griswold to the US Supreme Court. With the appeal filed, Donald Trump will be included as a candidate on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot when certification occurs on January 5, 2024, unless the US Supreme Court declines to take the case or otherwise affirms the Colorado Supreme Court ruling," Griswold’s office said.
Griswold has until January 5 to certify names and party affiliations for the 2024 primary ballot, the statement clarified. The US Supreme Court has a conference day scheduled for January 5 as well, according to the office.
Colorado’s presidential primary election is scheduled for March 5, but ballots must be sent to military and overseas voters by January 20, the statement read.
