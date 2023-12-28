International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/ukrainian-forces-shelled-donetsk-peoples-republic-69-times-in-past-day-1115863530.html
Ukrainian Forces Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 69 Times in Past Day
Ukrainian Forces Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 69 Times in Past Day
The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian troops 69 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
2023-12-28T21:44+0000
2023-12-28T21:44+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
dpr
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
donetsk people's republic
donetsk
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
war crimes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115489961_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7642e28aa4cdee4f2e5609f18e0a5a3a.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 69 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, three civilians were wounded. The DPR stated that the Kiev regime fired 235 rounds of various ammunition. In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 54 strikes .
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/blood-on-the-walls-inside-ukraines-torture-chambers-1111796712.html
ukraine
dpr
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115489961_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_031e1e5f946d1798d4856fab43b9e8a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
civilian shelling, ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, war crimes
civilian shelling, ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, war crimes

Ukrainian Forces Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 69 Times in Past Day

21:44 GMT 28.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabankA view shows a building destroyed after a recent shelling, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Volnovakha, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia
A view shows a building destroyed after a recent shelling, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Volnovakha, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian troops 69 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 69 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, three civilians were wounded. The DPR stated that the Kiev regime fired 235 rounds of various ammunition.
In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 54 strikes .
Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) servicemen enter a building during an operation to arrest suspected Russian collaborators in Kharkov, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
World
'Blood on the Walls': Inside Ukraine’s Torture Chambers
13 July, 11:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала