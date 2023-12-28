https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/ukrainian-forces-shelled-donetsk-peoples-republic-69-times-in-past-day-1115863530.html
Ukrainian Forces Shelled Donetsk People's Republic 69 Times in Past Day
The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian troops 69 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 69 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, three civilians were wounded. The DPR stated that the Kiev regime fired 235 rounds of various ammunition. In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 54 strikes .
DONETSK (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian troops 69 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 69 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces
," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, three civilians were wounded
. The DPR stated that the Kiev regime fired 235 rounds of various ammunition.
In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 54 strikes .