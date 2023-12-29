https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/female-british-mercenary-found-dead-in-kiev-1115880894.html

Female British Mercenary Found Dead in Kiev

Female British Mercenary Found Dead in Kiev

The voyage of yet another foreign hired gun to the Ukrainian conflict turned into a one-way trip as she met an untimely end under unclear circumstances.

Katherine Mielniczuk, a 25-year former chemistry student from the UK, was found dead last week in Kiev, the Daily Mail has reported.According to the newspaper, Mielniczuk’s corpse was discovered on December 24 in her bed by members of “her unit,” the 151st unit of the Special Operations Forces.While the circumstances of Mielniczuk’s demise were not immediately clear, “the cause of her death at this stage is not being treated as suspicious,” the newspaper claimed, citing Project Konstantine, a “Ukrainian volunteer organization” that shared some details of the woman’s death.Mielniczuk reportedly arrived in Ukraine last year and served as an “instructor and combat medic” with a group known as Menace Medics.It is unclear if she participated in combat operations on the side of the Kiev regime.She is one of thousands of foreign mercenaries who flocked to Kiev’s banners following the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.

