Argentine President Milei Rejects Invitation to Join BRICS in Letters to Putin, Xi - Reports
Argentine President Javier Milei officially rejected the invitation to become a member of the BRICS in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Infobae news portal reported on Friday.
Milei sent his letter to the Russian and Chinese leaders several days ago and also informed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his decision, according to the news portal.Founded in 2009, BRICS is a grouping of the world's largest developing economies. The founding members of the bloc are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August 2023, during the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were invited to join the bloc. Their full membership is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024. Argentina's current president, Javier Milei, has repeatedly spoken out against joining BRICS.
Argentine President Milei Rejects Invitation to Join BRICS in Letters to Putin, Xi - Reports

12:42 GMT 29.12.2023 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 29.12.2023)
© AP Photo / Natacha PisarenkoJavier Milei brandishes a chainsaw during a campaign event in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Javier Milei brandishes a chainsaw during a campaign event in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2023
© AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentine President Javier Milei officially rejected the invitation to become a member of the BRICS in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Infobae news portal reported on Friday.
Milei sent his letter to the Russian and Chinese leaders several days ago and also informed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his decision, according to the news portal.
Founded in 2009, BRICS is a grouping of the world's largest developing economies. The founding members of the bloc are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
In August 2023, during the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were invited to join the bloc.
Their full membership is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024. Argentina's current president, Javier Milei, has repeatedly spoken out against joining BRICS.
