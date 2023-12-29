https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/polish-foreign-ministry-says-summoned-russian-charge-daffairs-over-missile-incident-1115881640.html

Polish Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Russian Charge d'Affairs Over Missile Incident

The Polish Foreign Ministry said on Friday it summoned Russian Charge d’Affaires Andrey Ordash in connection with a missile that had flown into Polish airspace from Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the Polish armed forces said that an unidentified aerial object flying from Ukraine had violated Polish airspace. The Polish military stated later that it was a missile, which performed a maneuver in Polish airspace and then returned to Ukraine. Chief of the Polish General Staff Wieslaw Kukula told reporters that, according to Polish radar control systems, the missile belonged to Russia, adding, however, that information was yet to be verified.

