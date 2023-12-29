https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/us-lawmakers-failing-to-reach-deal-on-border-ukraine-aid---senator-1115881772.html
US Lawmakers Failing to Reach Deal on Border, Ukraine Aid - Senator
US Lawmakers Failing to Reach Deal on Border, Ukraine Aid - Senator
Lawmakers are failing to reach a deal on security at the US border with Mexico and on providing additional aid to Ukraine, US Senator Chris Murphy said on Friday.
2023-12-29T20:23+0000
2023-12-29T20:23+0000
2023-12-29T20:23+0000
americas
us
us arms for ukraine
ukraine
mexico
joe biden
us congress
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1c950418dedcb74403b07b2af5ae7c.jpg
Members of Congress are still "working through the text" of a potential agreement, Murphy stated, as reported by Politico. The lead negotiators took a brief Christmas break but held meetings on the matter as recently as Friday morning, Murphy was quoted as saying. The US Congress adjourned for the winter holiday break without reaching a deal on border security and additional aid for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the Biden administration’s $106 billion supplemental funding request, which includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. Negotiators hope to have a deal to present to senators by the time they return on January 8, Murphy added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/us-senate-delays-recess-in-scramble-to-unlock-ukraine-aid-with-border-deal-1115598083.html
americas
ukraine
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101354915_138:0:2869:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e01e7f65010889f722d3956099736b16.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
border crisis, us border crisis, us-mexico relations, illegal migrants, illegal migration, influx of migrants, deteriorating migration situation, migration situation, immigration policy, us-mexico border, illegal immigrants, us-mexico relations, border crossings, zero-tolerance policy, us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine
border crisis, us border crisis, us-mexico relations, illegal migrants, illegal migration, influx of migrants, deteriorating migration situation, migration situation, immigration policy, us-mexico border, illegal immigrants, us-mexico relations, border crossings, zero-tolerance policy, us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine
US Lawmakers Failing to Reach Deal on Border, Ukraine Aid - Senator
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lawmakers are failing to reach a deal on security at the US border with Mexico and on providing additional aid to Ukraine, US Senator Chris Murphy said on Friday.
Members of Congress are still "working through the text
" of a potential agreement, Murphy stated, as reported by Politico.
The lead negotiators took a brief Christmas break but held meetings on the matter as recently as Friday morning, Murphy was quoted as saying.
The US Congress adjourned for the winter holiday break without reaching a deal on border security and additional aid for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the Biden administration’s $106 billion supplemental funding request
, which includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.
Negotiators hope to have a deal
to present to senators by the time they return on January 8, Murphy added.