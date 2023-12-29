International
US Lawmakers Failing to Reach Deal on Border, Ukraine Aid - Senator
Lawmakers are failing to reach a deal on security at the US border with Mexico and on providing additional aid to Ukraine, US Senator Chris Murphy said on Friday.
Members of Congress are still "working through the text" of a potential agreement, Murphy stated, as reported by Politico. The lead negotiators took a brief Christmas break but held meetings on the matter as recently as Friday morning, Murphy was quoted as saying. The US Congress adjourned for the winter holiday break without reaching a deal on border security and additional aid for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the Biden administration's $106 billion supplemental funding request, which includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. Negotiators hope to have a deal to present to senators by the time they return on January 8, Murphy added.
US Lawmakers Failing to Reach Deal on Border, Ukraine Aid - Senator

20:23 GMT 29.12.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey AgarishevThe US Congress building at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
The US Congress building at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lawmakers are failing to reach a deal on security at the US border with Mexico and on providing additional aid to Ukraine, US Senator Chris Murphy said on Friday.
Members of Congress are still "working through the text" of a potential agreement, Murphy stated, as reported by Politico.
The lead negotiators took a brief Christmas break but held meetings on the matter as recently as Friday morning, Murphy was quoted as saying.
The US Congress adjourned for the winter holiday break without reaching a deal on border security and additional aid for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the Biden administration’s $106 billion supplemental funding request, which includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.
Negotiators hope to have a deal to present to senators by the time they return on January 8, Murphy added.
