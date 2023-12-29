https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/washpo-columnist-says-reelection-bid-worst-thing-biden-did-in-2023-1115880176.html

WashPo Columnist Says Reelection Bid 'Worst Thing' Biden Did in 2023

A Washington Post columnist on Friday compiled a list of the "10 worst things President Biden did in 2023," putting his reelection bid and Ukraine aid "slow-roll" at the top.

Marc Thiessen, who served as a speechwriter for President George W. Bush and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, rated Biden's move to seek reelection as first on the list of his "worst" decisions. Biden's alleged "slow-rolling" of Ukraine aid claimed the second spot on the list. Thiessen lamented that it took Biden nearly a year to greenlight the supply of M1A1 Abrams tanks to Kiev. He also criticized Biden for refusing to supply longer-range missiles, "delaying" the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, and providing Ukraine with allegedly insufficient air defense capabilities.Third, the columnist denounced Biden for blocking allies from giving Ukraine a clear path to NATO membership over fear of provoking Russia. He also blames Biden for "the worst border crisis in U.S. history," Iran-backed attacks on US forces in the Middle East, the Chinese spy balloon crisis, and the alleged failure to police "antisemitism on the left." The list of the "worst things" done this year includes Biden circumventing the Supreme Court on student loan forgiveness, making the US more dependent on Russian uranium, and aggravating "the child-care crisis."

