The Ukrainian military's "criminal" indiscriminate shelling of Belgorod region was designed to distract from its failures at the front, and will not be left unpunished, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Saturday.According to the MoD's information, the strikes involved two Vilkha heavy MLRS-launched cluster munitions, as well as Czech-made Vampir MLRS rockets, with air defense systems intercepting the Vilkhas and most of the Vampirs, but several rockets getting through and remnants of the Vilkhas' cluster components dropping from the skies, causing casualties and damage."In the event of a direct hit by the cluster munition-equipped Vilkha missiles on the city, the consequences would have been immeasurably more severe," the Russian military said, characterizing the attack as an attempted "indiscriminate combined strike."On Saturday evening, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations raised the civilian toll from the attack on Belgorod to 14 killed (twelve adults and two children) and 108 injured.The attacks took place at about 3 pm local time. The emergency services responded, blocking off an intersection of the city center, where several vehicles caught fire and multiple buildings took damage.Situated northeast of Kharkov, Ukraine, the city of Belgorod and Belgorod region have been on or near the front lines of the Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine for nearly two years, with the regional capital located less than 40 km from the border. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the region's cities and villages in artillery and missile attacks that local officials have said are designed to sow terror among local residents.Along with the regional capital, the Belgorod village of Urazovo was also targeted in Ukrainian shelling Saturday. No casualties were reported, although the settlement's recreation center took damage.

