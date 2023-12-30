https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russia-requests-unsc-meeting-in-connection-with-terrorist-attack-in-belgorod-1115900541.html

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting in Connection With Terrorist Attack in Belgorod

The terrorist attack on the Russian city of Belgorod will be the subject of proceedings in the UN Security Council and Russia has requested a meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The terrorist attack in Belgorod will be the subject of proceedings in the UN Security Council. Russia requested a meeting of the Security Council," Zakharova said. The United Kingdom is behind the attack on Belgorod, which in coordination with the United States incites Kiev to terrorist actions, Zakharova added.A UN Security Council meeting in connection with the shelling of Belgorod has been requested for 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (20:00 GMT) and Russia has demanded the participation of the Czech envoy to provide explanation regarding the arms supplies to Kiev, Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine had shelled the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, at least 14 people, including two children, were killed and over a hundred others injured, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

