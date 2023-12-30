https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russia-requests-unsc-meeting-in-connection-with-terrorist-attack-in-belgorod-1115900541.html
Russia Requests UNSC Meeting in Connection With Terrorist Attack in Belgorod
The terrorist attack on the Russian city of Belgorod will be the subject of proceedings in the UN Security Council and Russia has requested a meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.
"The terrorist attack in Belgorod will be the subject of proceedings in the UN Security Council. Russia requested a meeting of the Security Council," Zakharova said. The United Kingdom is behind the attack on Belgorod, which in coordination with the United States incites Kiev to terrorist actions, Zakharova added.A UN Security Council meeting in connection with the shelling of Belgorod has been requested for 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (20:00 GMT) and Russia has demanded the participation of the Czech envoy to provide explanation regarding the arms supplies to Kiev, Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine had shelled the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, at least 14 people, including two children, were killed and over a hundred others injured, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
16:20 GMT 30.12.2023 (Updated: 16:28 GMT 30.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorist attack on the Russian city of Belgorod will be the subject of proceedings in the UN Security Council and Russia has requested a meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday.
"The terrorist attack in Belgorod will be the subject of proceedings in the UN Security Council. Russia requested a meeting of the Security Council," Zakharova said.
The United Kingdom is behind the attack on Belgorod, which in coordination with the United States incites Kiev to terrorist actions
, Zakharova added.
A UN Security Council meeting in connection with the shelling of Belgorod has been requested for 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (20:00 GMT) and Russia has demanded the participation of the Czech envoy to provide explanation regarding the arms supplies to Kiev, Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday.
"We have requested a meeting of the Security Council on Belgorod for 15.00 New York time (23.00 Moscow time) today, December 30. We also demanded the presence of the Czech Republic's Permanent Representative, so that he could explain himself for his country's supply of ammunition, which is killing civilians," Polyanskiy said.
Earlier in the day, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Ukraine had shelled the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, at least 14 people, including two children, were killed and over a hundred others injured, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.