International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russia-extends-rice-export-ban-until-june-30-2024-1115890119.html
Russia Extends Rice Export Ban Until June 30, 2024
Russia Extends Rice Export Ban Until June 30, 2024
The Russian government said on Saturday that it had prolonged the ban on exports of rice and rice groats until June 30, 2024 and approved quotas for duty-free exports of grain from the new Russian regions in 2024.
2023-12-30T08:09+0000
2023-12-30T08:09+0000
economy
russia
export
rice
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106110845_0:169:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_3f0dc9ff8b13b66bbb6b7233d4931068.jpg
On July 29, the government imposed a ban on the export of rice and rice groats until December 31, 2023, in order to maintain stability in the domestic market. The Russian government also set tariff quotas for duty-free export of grain crops, sunflower oil and sunflower meal from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. The ban will not affect the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, it added. Rice and rice groats could be sent abroad as humanitarian aid, as well as within the framework of international transit transportation, according to the statement. Quotas for duty-free export of grain from new regions of Russia will be in effect until December 31, 2024, the government said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/russian-exporters-showcase-made-in-russia-products-at-shanghai-food--hotel-expo-1114821507.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106110845_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26c81cd7dd441ffada53219b9c7c572c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rice export ban, russian government, duty-free exports of grain
rice export ban, russian government, duty-free exports of grain

Russia Extends Rice Export Ban Until June 30, 2024

08:09 GMT 30.12.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankRussian rice
Russian rice - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government said on Saturday that it had prolonged the ban on exports of rice and rice groats until June 30, 2024 and approved quotas for duty-free exports of grain from the new Russian regions in 2024.
On July 29, the government imposed a ban on the export of rice and rice groats until December 31, 2023, in order to maintain stability in the domestic market.
"Russia is extending the temporary ban on the export of rice and rice groats. The decree to this end has been signed. The restriction will be in effect until June 30, 2024. The decision was taken to maintain stability in the domestic market," the statement read.
The Russian government also set tariff quotas for duty-free export of grain crops, sunflower oil and sunflower meal from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
The ban will not affect the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, it added. Rice and rice groats could be sent abroad as humanitarian aid, as well as within the framework of international transit transportation, according to the statement.
Stand of the Russian Export Center at the Innoprom-2022 International Industrial Exhibition in Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2023
Economy
Russian Exporters Showcase 'Made in Russia' Products at Shanghai Food & Hotel Expo
8 November, 17:11 GMT
Quotas for duty-free export of grain from new regions of Russia will be in effect until December 31, 2024, the government said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала