Russia Extends Rice Export Ban Until June 30, 2024
The Russian government said on Saturday that it had prolonged the ban on exports of rice and rice groats until June 30, 2024 and approved quotas for duty-free exports of grain from the new Russian regions in 2024.
2023-12-30T08:09+0000
On July 29, the government imposed a ban on the export of rice and rice groats until December 31, 2023, in order to maintain stability in the domestic market. The Russian government also set tariff quotas for duty-free export of grain crops, sunflower oil and sunflower meal from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. The ban will not affect the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, it added. Rice and rice groats could be sent abroad as humanitarian aid, as well as within the framework of international transit transportation, according to the statement. Quotas for duty-free export of grain from new regions of Russia will be in effect until December 31, 2024, the government said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government said on Saturday that it had prolonged the ban on exports of rice and rice groats until June 30, 2024 and approved quotas for duty-free exports of grain from the new Russian regions in 2024.
"Russia is extending the temporary ban on the export of rice and rice groats. The decree to this end has been signed. The restriction will be in effect until June 30, 2024. The decision was taken to maintain stability in the domestic market," the statement read.
The Russian government also set tariff quotas for duty-free export of grain crops, sunflower oil and sunflower meal from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
The ban will not affect the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, it added. Rice and rice groats could be sent abroad as humanitarian aid, as well as within the framework of international transit transportation, according to the statement.
Quotas for duty-free export of grain from new regions of Russia will be in effect until December 31, 2024, the government said.