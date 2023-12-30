International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russia-repels-2-attacks-by-ukraine-in-donetsk-direction-kiev-loses-up-to-350-soldiers---mod-1115893094.html
Russia Repels 2 Attacks By Ukraine in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 350 Soldiers - MoD
Russia Repels 2 Attacks By Ukraine in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 350 Soldiers - MoD
Russian troops on the Donetsk direction repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian assault groups, enemy losses amounted to up to 350 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-12-30T11:26+0000
2023-12-30T11:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
armed forces
attack
zaporozhye
zaporozhye region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115071538_0:101:3338:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_e4ee4337cdbd6d8aedac8ddc17394ccd.jpg
Russian troops on the Donetsk direction repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian assault groups, enemy losses amounted to up to 350 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said. In addition, according to the ministry, the armed forces struck Ukrainian forces and equipment in the areas of Razdolovka, Pereezdnoye, Andreevka, Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheevka and Bogdanovka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 150 people in the Kupyansk and Krasnolimansk directions during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russian servicemen defeated three Ukrainian brigades in the Zaporozhye direction during the day, with the enemy's losses amounting to up to 20 soldiers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/ukraine-loses-up-to-230-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115853423.html
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/14/1115071538_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58da87175e61a3536e300780d9a39c67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian troops, donetsk direction, russian defense ministry
russian troops, donetsk direction, russian defense ministry

Russia Repels 2 Attacks By Ukraine in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 350 Soldiers - MoD

11:26 GMT 30.12.2023
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankServicemen load rockets in BM-21 Grad MLRS.
Servicemen load rockets in BM-21 Grad MLRS. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2023
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
In early June 2023, Ukraine launched its counteroffensive. Kiev threw into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. However, already three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering huge casualties.
Russian troops on the Donetsk direction repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian assault groups, enemy losses amounted to up to 350 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Yug battlegroup in cooperation with aviation and artillery repulsed two attacks of assault groups of the 24th mechanized and 79th airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Shumy and Maryinka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
In addition, according to the ministry, the armed forces struck Ukrainian forces and equipment in the areas of Razdolovka, Pereezdnoye, Andreevka, Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheevka and Bogdanovka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 150 people in the Kupyansk and Krasnolimansk directions during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
A Russian serviceman prepares to fire a grenade launcher during an intensive training of scouts of the Yug group of forces at a training ground, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Loses Up to 230 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
28 December, 12:04 GMT
Russian servicemen defeated three Ukrainian brigades in the Zaporozhye direction during the day, with the enemy's losses amounting to up to 20 soldiers, the ministry added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала