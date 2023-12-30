https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/russia-repels-2-attacks-by-ukraine-in-donetsk-direction-kiev-loses-up-to-350-soldiers---mod-1115893094.html
Russia Repels 2 Attacks By Ukraine in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 350 Soldiers - MoD
Russian troops on the Donetsk direction repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian assault groups, enemy losses amounted to up to 350 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian troops on the Donetsk direction repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian assault groups, enemy losses amounted to up to 350 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said. In addition, according to the ministry, the armed forces struck Ukrainian forces and equipment in the areas of Razdolovka, Pereezdnoye, Andreevka, Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheevka and Bogdanovka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 150 people in the Kupyansk and Krasnolimansk directions during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russian servicemen defeated three Ukrainian brigades in the Zaporozhye direction during the day, with the enemy's losses amounting to up to 20 soldiers, the ministry added.
In early June 2023, Ukraine launched its counteroffensive. Kiev threw into battle brigades trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment. However, already three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine suffering huge casualties.
Russian troops on the Donetsk direction repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian assault groups, enemy losses amounted to up to 350 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Yug battlegroup in cooperation with aviation and artillery repulsed two attacks of assault groups of the 24th mechanized and 79th airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Shumy and Maryinka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
In addition, according to the ministry, the armed forces struck Ukrainian forces and equipment in the areas of Razdolovka, Pereezdnoye, Andreevka, Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheevka and Bogdanovka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces
lost about 150 people in the Kupyansk and Krasnolimansk directions during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian servicemen defeated three Ukrainian brigades in the Zaporozhye direction during the day, with the enemy's losses amounting to up to 20 soldiers, the ministry added.