Russia Repels 2 Attacks By Ukraine in Donetsk Direction, Kiev Loses Up to 350 Soldiers - MoD

Russian troops on the Donetsk direction repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian assault groups, enemy losses amounted to up to 350 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian troops on the Donetsk direction repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian assault groups, enemy losses amounted to up to 350 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said. In addition, according to the ministry, the armed forces struck Ukrainian forces and equipment in the areas of Razdolovka, Pereezdnoye, Andreevka, Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheevka and Bogdanovka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic.The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost about 150 people in the Kupyansk and Krasnolimansk directions during the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russian servicemen defeated three Ukrainian brigades in the Zaporozhye direction during the day, with the enemy's losses amounting to up to 20 soldiers, the ministry added.

