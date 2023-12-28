https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/ukraine-loses-up-to-230-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1115853423.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 230 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 230 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and three attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said. Kiev has also lost up to 210 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction and up to 115 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.

