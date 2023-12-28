International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 230 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 230 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 230 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and three attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said. Kiev has also lost up to 210 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction and up to 115 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.
Ukraine Loses Up to 230 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 230 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and three attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, the ministry said.
"The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to up to 230 military personnel, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, and five pickup trucks," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Scott Ritter: Maryinka’s Liberation ‘Major Victory' for Russia
Kiev has also lost up to 210 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction and up to 115 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the statement read.
