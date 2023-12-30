https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/ukrainian-unmanned-boat-discovered-and-destroyed-in-black-sea-1115889984.html

Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Discovered and Destroyed in Black Sea

Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Discovered and Destroyed in Black Sea

An unmanned Ukrainian boat heading for Crimea was destroyed in the Black Sea on Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

2023-12-30T07:49+0000

2023-12-30T07:49+0000

2023-12-30T07:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

black sea

moscow

the united nations (un)

ukrainian navy

uav

drone

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113359843_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0b0308ca95613a3a5c51dbbc2daef4.jpg

"On December 30 at about 10:00 Moscow time, an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Navy was detected in the northwestern part of the Black Sea waters, heading for the Crimean Peninsula. The detected target was destroyed from the regular armament of the Black Sea Fleet patrol boat", the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-helicopter-destroys-ukrainian-unmanned-boat-heading-towards-crimea---mod-1113978533.html

ukraine

black sea

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian unmanned boat, black sea, russian defense ministry