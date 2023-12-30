https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/ukrainian-unmanned-boat-discovered-and-destroyed-in-black-sea-1115889984.html
Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Discovered and Destroyed in Black Sea
An unmanned Ukrainian boat heading for Crimea was destroyed in the Black Sea on Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On December 30 at about 10:00 Moscow time, an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Navy was detected in the northwestern part of the Black Sea waters, heading for the Crimean Peninsula. The detected target was destroyed from the regular armament of the Black Sea Fleet patrol boat", the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
