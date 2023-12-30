International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/ukrainian-unmanned-boat-discovered-and-destroyed-in-black-sea-1115889984.html
Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Discovered and Destroyed in Black Sea
Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Discovered and Destroyed in Black Sea
An unmanned Ukrainian boat heading for Crimea was destroyed in the Black Sea on Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-12-30T07:49+0000
2023-12-30T07:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
black sea
moscow
the united nations (un)
ukrainian navy
uav
drone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113359843_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0b0308ca95613a3a5c51dbbc2daef4.jpg
"On December 30 at about 10:00 Moscow time, an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Navy was detected in the northwestern part of the Black Sea waters, heading for the Crimean Peninsula. The detected target was destroyed from the regular armament of the Black Sea Fleet patrol boat", the Russian Defense Ministry said.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-helicopter-destroys-ukrainian-unmanned-boat-heading-towards-crimea---mod-1113978533.html
ukraine
black sea
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113359843_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b61b8fc9adbf865d0acc44f26cf1a65.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian unmanned boat, black sea, russian defense ministry
ukrainian unmanned boat, black sea, russian defense ministry

Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Discovered and Destroyed in Black Sea

07:49 GMT 30.12.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankBlack Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov
Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
An unmanned Ukrainian boat heading for Crimea was destroyed in the Black Sea on Saturday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On December 30 at about 10:00 Moscow time, an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Navy was detected in the northwestern part of the Black Sea waters, heading for the Crimean Peninsula. The detected target was destroyed from the regular armament of the Black Sea Fleet patrol boat", the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Ka-29 helicopter - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
Russia
Russian Helicopter Destroys Ukrainian Unmanned Boat Heading Towards Crimea - MoD
6 October, 08:54 GMT
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала