North Korea to Launch 3 More Reconnaissance Satellites in 2024

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country intends to launch three more spy satellites in 2024, after the successful deployment of the first one earlier this year, the state-run news agency reported on Sunday.

The announcement was made at the plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, which was held from December 26–30. "In the field of space exploration, the target of launching three more reconnaissance satellites in 2024 was announced, building on the successful experience of launching and operating the first reconnaissance satellite in 2023. Comprehensive national measures have also been elaborated to vigorously advance the development of space science and technology," Kim was quoted as saying by the news agency. Pyongyang needs to be able to respond quickly to a "possible nuclear crisis," he added. The North Korean leader also spoke about the need to strengthen the military capabilities of the navy's submarine and surface forces and to develop and produce various types of unmanned weapons and electronic warfare equipment. In the field of civil defense, tasks were set to continuously update the methods of training soldiers to "actively and proactively" resist any combat actions of the enemy.

