North Korea to Launch 3 More Reconnaissance Satellites in 2024
North Korea to Launch 3 More Reconnaissance Satellites in 2024
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country intends to launch three more spy satellites in 2024, after the successful deployment of the first one earlier this year, the state-run news agency reported on Sunday.
The announcement was made at the plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, which was held from December 26–30. "In the field of space exploration, the target of launching three more reconnaissance satellites in 2024 was announced, building on the successful experience of launching and operating the first reconnaissance satellite in 2023. Comprehensive national measures have also been elaborated to vigorously advance the development of space science and technology," Kim was quoted as saying by the news agency. Pyongyang needs to be able to respond quickly to a "possible nuclear crisis," he added. The North Korean leader also spoke about the need to strengthen the military capabilities of the navy's submarine and surface forces and to develop and produce various types of unmanned weapons and electronic warfare equipment. In the field of civil defense, tasks were set to continuously update the methods of training soldiers to "actively and proactively" resist any combat actions of the enemy.
North Korea to Launch 3 More Reconnaissance Satellites in 2024

09:05 GMT 31.12.2023
The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite at 22 hours, 42 minutes and 28 seconds on November 21, 112 Juche (2023) using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province.
The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite at 22 hours, 42 minutes and 28 seconds on November 21, 112 Juche (2023) using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2023
© Photo : KCNA
SEOUL (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country intends to launch three more spy satellites in 2024, after the successful deployment of the first one earlier this year, the state-run news agency reported on Sunday.
The announcement was made at the plenary session of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, which was held from December 26–30.
"In the field of space exploration, the target of launching three more reconnaissance satellites in 2024 was announced, building on the successful experience of launching and operating the first reconnaissance satellite in 2023. Comprehensive national measures have also been elaborated to vigorously advance the development of space science and technology," Kim was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Pyongyang needs to be able to respond quickly to a "possible nuclear crisis," he added.
North Korea successfully launches Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite on new Chollima-1 rocket - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2023
Asia
North Korea Calls Out US 'Double Standards' Amid South's Spy Satellite Launch
7 December, 19:18 GMT
The North Korean leader also spoke about the need to strengthen the military capabilities of the navy's submarine and surface forces and to develop and produce various types of unmanned weapons and electronic warfare equipment. In the field of civil defense, tasks were set to continuously update the methods of training soldiers to "actively and proactively" resist any combat actions of the enemy.
